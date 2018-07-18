General News

Eliminating barriers, helping youth in Canada’s north

July 18, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Jeremy Marshall and King’s Breanna Capobianco are hosting a golf tournament at Nobleton Lakes to support their hockey program that benefits Inuit youth.


By Mark Pavilons

A King native has travelled a very long way to help improve the lives of indigenous youth.
Breanna Capobianco is making a difference and she’s showcasing her efforts at an upcoming fundraiser golf tournament at Nobleton Lakes.
Capobianco moved to a fly-in Arctic community called Salluit, Nunavik as a teacher. In 2015, she and partner Jeremy Marshall created the Salluit Amaruq Hockey Club.
“As teachers, we were alarmed by the high drop-out and youth suicide rate in the community,” she said. “We decided to create a program that provides a platform for Inuit youth to develop cultural pride and develop the skills necessary to become the future leaders, trainers, and coaches in their community. Using hockey as a tool, the SAHC promotes positive behaviour and high attendance at school, provides Inuit youth with opportunities to become engaged, positive leaders in their communities, and creates chances for a genuine exchange of cultures.”
Their program is a volunteer-run non-profit and 100% of the profits go directly to the youth.
Since the creation of the SAHC in 2015, they have witnessed first-hand the positive impact of the SAHC on the youth in our program.
“We hope to continue to improve and expand this 2018-19 year by further working to eliminate barriers that restrict youth from engaging in team sports such as registration fees, equipment costs, travel and shipping costs. We are also excited to announce that we have added an all-girls team to our program!”
While well received by the community, it was hard work establishing a hockey program.
“They took us in with open arms and were very supportive of us as educators and coaches,” said Marshall. “It was difficult at times to establish the hockey program but the students, parents, community members, Town Manager Adamie Papigatuk, and Mayor Paulusie Saviadjuk stood beside us and supported us through our fundraising, funding applications, and training. We have been lucky to get support from organizations such as Brighter Futures, Makivik, Landholding Corporation, and the Northern Village of Sallluit. They are open to sharing their culture and wisdom with us as we develop as teachers and coaches.”
Capobianco said as new teachers in the area, it was important to expand their experiences and exposure beyond the small towns that both she and Marshall grew up in. Both her and Marshall wanted to learn more about the Arctic region and the culture.
The primary focus of the program is to promote school and community involvement, while providing an opportunity for youth to share their Inuit culture. All that kids need to do to be involved in our program is have good attendance, positive behaviour, and participate in team training as well as team hosted community events.
“Our goal is to make hockey accessible to all youth regardless of skill level or access to hockey equipment,” Marshall said. “We aim to eliminate barriers restricting access to hockey which is why we attempt to provide equipment, do not charge registration fees, and are not exclusive based on skill level.”
Capobianco added the program continues to grow and improve each year. Each year they attend a hockey tournament in “the South,” where the team participates in tournaments and cultural exchanges. The youth make friends with other teams, learn about other cultures, and share their culture.
In addition to ongoing practices and annual tournaments, students who maintain 80% attendance are eligible to win a trip to a southern hockey camp during the summer. This year they added an all-girls team to our program and the girls are very excited about it.
Capobianco said teachers and parents have all noticed increased motivation and initiative both in school and at home.
“As a coach and manager, it has been rewarding to see these youth grow together as a team and develop strong, lasting friendships. These youth astound us every day with their strength, their humour, their resilience, and their talent. Our goal is to empower youth and provide them with the support and tools necessary to become the future coaches, trainers, and leaders in their communities,” she said.
The community of Salluit is strong and the youth are resilient. At a time of tragedy the community comes together to support one another. There are some government supports and social services in place. Social services and the Department of Youth Protection work tirelessly alongside the community and the school to support youth. Unfortunately, there are not enough of them to reach everyone.
Marshall admitted that living in an isolated community is not without its challenges, but the youth and the overwhelmingly supportive community provide them with the passion and drive to move forward.
“Watching the students improve on and off the ice and seeing the students come together for training and community events is so rewarding. Witnessing the excitement and pride the players and parents have in their culture as they share it with us, our families, and others is incredible. We believe it’s important to provide these youth with opportunities to share their amazing culture with the rest of Canada,” he said.
Travelling and shipping costs alone are very expensive in the North. A round-trip flight to Salluit can cost upwards of $3,000 per person. Since they do not charge registration fees, they rely solely on fundraising and donation to allow the program to continue to function.
The main fundraiser each year is the annual fundraising golf tournament. This year the tournament is at the Nobleton Lakes Golf Club on Saturday, July 28. Registration begins at 12 p.m. and there is a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Registration fees include golf, power cart, dinner, prizes and an amazing silent auction! You can register online through the website at www.salluitamaruq.ca. There is also a GoFundMe page for the club – https://ca.gofundme.com/the-salluit-amaruq-hockey-club
All donations are greatly appreciated and will not go unnoticed!
If you’d like to contact either Capobianco or Marshall, email salluitamaruq@outlook.com

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Partnership saves lives in King

Our emergency responders do their best when answering the call. They will be the first to tell you that seconds matter. King Fire and Emergency Services is in the business of mitigating damage and saving lives. Their efforts are being boosted by the Guide Light, created by Tony Nowzari, president and founder of Safety Aid.

Eliminating barriers, helping youth in Canada’s north

A King native has travelled a very long way to help improve the lives of indigenous youth. Breanna Capobianco is making a difference and she’s showcasing her efforts at an upcoming fundraiser golf tournament at Nobleton Lakes.

King artist helps preserve, enhance history

The work of a King artist pays homage to creativity and spirituality. In fact, this one piece of glass work will be on display to complement Austrian history. World-renowned artist Ernestine Tahedl created a 2.5-metre metal and glass church window, capturing both classical and modern abstract designs.

Janeking development meets with positive response

A residential development proposal for Jane Street, south of King Road, has met with a positive response from area landowners. In fact, adjacent property owners want to be involved in the collective planning process for more lands in the area. Janeking Holdings has applied to redesignate their lands on Jane as low density residential, to allow detached, semi-detached, townhouse units and seniors housing on their lands, currently used for agricultural and residential purposes. Preliminary targets see 156 single detached homes, 41 townhouses and a 57-unit seniors residence.

King’s YMCA Cedar Glen evolving

Once upon a time there was a conference centre in King Township owned by the United Church of Canada. It sat high on the tablelands above the Humber River with a substantial conference centre and the largest western red cedar pan abode building in North America. Those buildings housed the guest rooms for visitors, whether on a religious retreat, a conference, or a school outdoor education visit. It was simply called Cedar Glen.

King artist helps make Patrick House tick

Surrounded by creativity all her life, a King artist not only expresses herself, but keeps the arts alive through her Aurora gallery. Sue DiGioacchino is an illustrator and designer, and finds herself looking for pattern, form and movement in nature-inspired subject matter. She enjoys working on a large scale, which enables her to examine these elements more closely.

Allstone’s services and products are a cut above

Stone is not just a natural building material, but an architectural piece of art, an eye-catching creation of Mother Nature. Schomberg’s Allstone Quarry Products is not just a stone company. Rather, it’s a conduit to the extraordinary and unique.

‘Miss King City’ advances to nationals

A King City woman is carrying her home town banner to the national stage. Brittany Watson qualitied at the Ontario Miss World Canada pageant in early June, and now advances to the national finals. This competition will be held July 22-28 in Toronto.

King enjoys surplus, directs funds to infrastructure reserves

King’s infrastructure reserves got a shot in the arm, thanks to a substantial surplus from 2017. Councillors were pleased when the 2017 draft consolidated financial statements were presented, showing a $2.1 million surplus last year.

Tires are vital safety components

We rely on just a few inches of rubber for our safety, and driving pleasure. When it comes to preventive maintenance, nothing is more important than a vehicle’s tires. As we enjoy longer drives this summer, our cars’ tire health is paramount, and there are some great options by manufacturers today.

Commentary

Community news will always be important

You don’t have to be at the helm of a country to appreciate the value of a good, home town newspaper. I’ve spent my entire career proving it. I am often asked whether I believe print is dead, and that people will turn to online, digital media for all their needs.

Breaking bread is the basis of humanity

You can learn a lot about someone by sharing a meal with them. Food, in itself, is marvellous. Sharing food creates memories, and that warm fuzzy feeling after a really good meal is unbeatable.

Let’s learn, evolve, not apologize for our past

Hindsight, they say, is always 20-20. It’s easy to comment on something after the fact, when the dust settles and we can examine all the facts.

All humans are cut from the same cloth

What if you found out you were related to everyone else on Earth? What if you discovered that we are all connected, by blood? We are!

Free from taxes, but not repair bills!

Canadians celebrated Tax Freedom Day recently, a point during the year when we are finally working for ourselves and have covered our taxes. Tax Freedom Day measures the total yearly tax burden imposed on Canadian families by federal, provincial and municipal governments.

Residents are all so intricately connected

No man is an island, wrote John Donne in the 1600s. He was referring to the fact we are all connected as friends and members of the same community. In order to strive and thrive, we must be part of something bigger than ourselves.

Looking for the ultimate utopian society

The world is a very interesting place, and since Ontarians are inundated by election promises, it’s a good time to take stock. My son and I discussed the pros and cons of various systems over breakfast one morning. I pointed out that there are many regimes, dictatorships and government systems, and each has its pros and cons.

A society where $1 million doesn’t mean much

“If I had a million dollars ... I’d be rich,” goes the 1992 song by Canadian group The Barenaked Ladies. The song has become a cult classic, and it still brings a smile to my face when I hear it on the radio. Among the top frivolities the band members would buy with their new-found fortune are: A house and furniture; a K-car; tree fort; an exotic pet like a llama or an emu; lots of Kraft Dinner with expensive ketchup, and a monkey.

What are we doing to preserve our ‘faith?’

Living vicariously through my eldest daughter’s exploits, I pondered faith and culture recently. Lexie just returned from a week-long volunteer mission trip to Guatemala. She likes to be fully immersed in the culture of every country she visits.

Is artificial intelligence all it’s cracked up to be?

Intelligence is defined as a capacity for learning, reasoning, understanding, and similar forms of mental activity; an aptitude in grasping truths, relationships, facts, meanings, etc. It’s a manifestation of a high mental capacity.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open