General News

Janeking development meets with positive response

July 18, 2018   ·   0 Comments


By Mark Pavilons

A residential development proposal for Jane Street, south of King Road, has met with a positive response from area landowners.
In fact, adjacent property owners want to be involved in the collective planning process for more lands in the area.
Janeking Holdings has applied to redesignate their lands on Jane as low density residential, to allow detached, semi-detached, townhouse units and seniors housing on their lands, currently used for agricultural and residential purposes. Preliminary targets see 156 single detached homes, 41 townhouses and a 57-unit seniors residence.
Along with the redesignation, they’re asking to change environmental and buffer zones in specific areas. Staff pointed out that under the King City Community Plan, there’s a 30-metre buffer zone from environmentally sensitive areas.
“The Township has consistently emphasized the ‘environment first’ principle of the KCCP and the need to reflect this principle in the planning and consideration of new development,” staff said.
Regarding density, the Official Plan review is moving towards seven units per hectare, increasing the current number allowed.
Preliminary concept layout of the development is still being reviewed by staff and various agencies, including conservation authorities.
Staff noted talks are ongoing and concerns received to date include impacts on nearby wells and environmental buffers.
Don Given, representing the applicant, said the relief from the buffers are only in certain areas, not across the board. This plan provides a variety of housing types, something councillors have been asking for. The project, he said, conforms to almost all the plans. They can’t proceed with more studies until the matter of the density is settled. These studies are contingent on the number of total units.
One Jane Street resident said he doesn’t want King to become another Vaughan and he believes King Township itself serves as a buffer from the urban development to the south. He hopes to see the creation of a better community.
Mayor Steve Pellegrini said King officials all want to ensure we don’t become another Vaughan. The Province, he said, dictates the planning rules and even densities, which are much higher than King’s 7/hectare. King is the only municipality with a 30-metre buffer, noting the provincial average is 10 metres.
“We want to maintain our rural nature,” the mayor said.
Residents of South Summit Farm Road appeared before council, offering their support, and concerns.
One resident said he’s worried that as development occurs all around them, some lots may become landlocked. The proposal seems a bit piecemeal and he’d like to see a more collaborate approach, and even the lands along this private road included in the grand scheme. He’s in favour of this development.
Another South Summit Farm Road resident said she wants to ensure the entrance to the planned subdivision is attractive and allows access to their road. She, like others on the road, want to be included in the talks and overall development plans for the area.
Bruce Craig, on behalf of Concerned Citizens of King Township (CCKT), said this plan is forward-thinking in the mix of housing types.
A 25-year resident said all of the stakeholders need ot talk about this area to “put a nicely planned community together. We’re all in this together,” she said.
Collard Drive resident Judith Tenenbaum said there’s been no clear consultation with nearby landowners. She stressed that all development needs to be coordinated. At this point, details are vague regarding the seniors’ residences and there’s nothing currently in the plans about trails and “walkability.”
She’d like to avoid a cookie-cutter type development and “design a community that will stand the test of time. This could be a dream community,” she said.
Given said he’s pleased area residents are generally supportive of their plans and he said they’re prepared to meet with adjacent property owners.
Planner Gaspare Ritacca said the perfect scenario here would be a group of landowners coming together to participate. He’s also pleased cooperation is evident and he help facilitate meetings with residents to “set things in motion.”

         

Commentary

Community news will always be important

You don’t have to be at the helm of a country to appreciate the value of a good, home town newspaper. I’ve spent my entire career proving it. I am often asked whether I believe print is dead, and that people will turn to online, digital media for all their needs.

Breaking bread is the basis of humanity

You can learn a lot about someone by sharing a meal with them. Food, in itself, is marvellous. Sharing food creates memories, and that warm fuzzy feeling after a really good meal is unbeatable.

Let’s learn, evolve, not apologize for our past

Hindsight, they say, is always 20-20. It’s easy to comment on something after the fact, when the dust settles and we can examine all the facts.

All humans are cut from the same cloth

What if you found out you were related to everyone else on Earth? What if you discovered that we are all connected, by blood? We are!

Free from taxes, but not repair bills!

Canadians celebrated Tax Freedom Day recently, a point during the year when we are finally working for ourselves and have covered our taxes. Tax Freedom Day measures the total yearly tax burden imposed on Canadian families by federal, provincial and municipal governments.

Residents are all so intricately connected

No man is an island, wrote John Donne in the 1600s. He was referring to the fact we are all connected as friends and members of the same community. In order to strive and thrive, we must be part of something bigger than ourselves.

Looking for the ultimate utopian society

The world is a very interesting place, and since Ontarians are inundated by election promises, it’s a good time to take stock. My son and I discussed the pros and cons of various systems over breakfast one morning. I pointed out that there are many regimes, dictatorships and government systems, and each has its pros and cons.

A society where $1 million doesn’t mean much

“If I had a million dollars ... I’d be rich,” goes the 1992 song by Canadian group The Barenaked Ladies. The song has become a cult classic, and it still brings a smile to my face when I hear it on the radio. Among the top frivolities the band members would buy with their new-found fortune are: A house and furniture; a K-car; tree fort; an exotic pet like a llama or an emu; lots of Kraft Dinner with expensive ketchup, and a monkey.

What are we doing to preserve our ‘faith?’

Living vicariously through my eldest daughter’s exploits, I pondered faith and culture recently. Lexie just returned from a week-long volunteer mission trip to Guatemala. She likes to be fully immersed in the culture of every country she visits.

Is artificial intelligence all it’s cracked up to be?

Intelligence is defined as a capacity for learning, reasoning, understanding, and similar forms of mental activity; an aptitude in grasping truths, relationships, facts, meanings, etc. It’s a manifestation of a high mental capacity.

