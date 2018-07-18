Janeking development meets with positive response

July 18, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
A residential development proposal for Jane Street, south of King Road, has met with a positive response from area landowners.
In fact, adjacent property owners want to be involved in the collective planning process for more lands in the area.
Janeking Holdings has applied to redesignate their lands on Jane as low density residential, to allow detached, semi-detached, townhouse units and seniors housing on their lands, currently used for agricultural and residential purposes. Preliminary targets see 156 single detached homes, 41 townhouses and a 57-unit seniors residence.
Along with the redesignation, they’re asking to change environmental and buffer zones in specific areas. Staff pointed out that under the King City Community Plan, there’s a 30-metre buffer zone from environmentally sensitive areas.
“The Township has consistently emphasized the ‘environment first’ principle of the KCCP and the need to reflect this principle in the planning and consideration of new development,” staff said.
Regarding density, the Official Plan review is moving towards seven units per hectare, increasing the current number allowed.
Preliminary concept layout of the development is still being reviewed by staff and various agencies, including conservation authorities.
Staff noted talks are ongoing and concerns received to date include impacts on nearby wells and environmental buffers.
Don Given, representing the applicant, said the relief from the buffers are only in certain areas, not across the board. This plan provides a variety of housing types, something councillors have been asking for. The project, he said, conforms to almost all the plans. They can’t proceed with more studies until the matter of the density is settled. These studies are contingent on the number of total units.
One Jane Street resident said he doesn’t want King to become another Vaughan and he believes King Township itself serves as a buffer from the urban development to the south. He hopes to see the creation of a better community.
Mayor Steve Pellegrini said King officials all want to ensure we don’t become another Vaughan. The Province, he said, dictates the planning rules and even densities, which are much higher than King’s 7/hectare. King is the only municipality with a 30-metre buffer, noting the provincial average is 10 metres.
“We want to maintain our rural nature,” the mayor said.
Residents of South Summit Farm Road appeared before council, offering their support, and concerns.
One resident said he’s worried that as development occurs all around them, some lots may become landlocked. The proposal seems a bit piecemeal and he’d like to see a more collaborate approach, and even the lands along this private road included in the grand scheme. He’s in favour of this development.
Another South Summit Farm Road resident said she wants to ensure the entrance to the planned subdivision is attractive and allows access to their road. She, like others on the road, want to be included in the talks and overall development plans for the area.
Bruce Craig, on behalf of Concerned Citizens of King Township (CCKT), said this plan is forward-thinking in the mix of housing types.
A 25-year resident said all of the stakeholders need ot talk about this area to “put a nicely planned community together. We’re all in this together,” she said.
Collard Drive resident Judith Tenenbaum said there’s been no clear consultation with nearby landowners. She stressed that all development needs to be coordinated. At this point, details are vague regarding the seniors’ residences and there’s nothing currently in the plans about trails and “walkability.”
She’d like to avoid a cookie-cutter type development and “design a community that will stand the test of time. This could be a dream community,” she said.
Given said he’s pleased area residents are generally supportive of their plans and he said they’re prepared to meet with adjacent property owners.
Planner Gaspare Ritacca said the perfect scenario here would be a group of landowners coming together to participate. He’s also pleased cooperation is evident and he help facilitate meetings with residents to “set things in motion.”
You must be logged in to post a comment.