King City man charged in fatal collision

July 18, 2018
A King City man faces multiple charges in a fatal collision that occurred in April.
Investigators with the York Regional Police Major Collision Investigation Unit have laid charges against the 39-year-old male driver of a blue Lamborghini following a fatal collision which occurred on Sunday, April 1, in the Town of Richmond Hill.
At approximately 6 p.m. that day, police responded to a multi-vehicle collision on Stouffville Road between Bayview Avenue and Leslie Street involving a 2017 blue, two-door Lamborghini, a 2010 white Dodge Caravan, a 2009 blue Toyota Corolla, a 2005 silver Toyota Corolla and a 2014 grey Mercedes.
The passenger in the blue Lamborghini, a 32-year-old woman from Newmarket, was deceased at the scene. The driver of the Lamborghini was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the silver Toyota, a 44-year-old man from Toronto and the passenger, a 36-year-old woman from Toronto, were both transported to hospital in life-threatening condition. Their conditions have improved and they are now stable. The drivers of the other three vehicles each suffered minor injuries.
Following a lengthy investigation, police laid charges against the Lamborghini driver on July 10. George Dabit of King City has been charged with manslaughter, criminal negligence cause death, criminal negligence cause bodily harm x 2, dangerous operation cause death, dangerous operation cause bodily Harm x 2.
His passenger, identified as Katarzyna Tucholska, was his partner and mother of his young child.
The accused will be appearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Newmarket on July 24.
York Regional Police is asking anyone with information to contact the Major Collision Investigation Unit by calling 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.
