Allstone’s services and products are a cut above

Once upon a time there was a conference centre in King Township owned by the United Church of Canada. It sat high on the tablelands above the Humber River with a substantial conference centre and the largest western red cedar pan abode building in North America. Those buildings housed the guest rooms for visitors, whether on a religious retreat, a conference, or a school outdoor education visit. It was simply called Cedar Glen.

Surrounded by creativity all her life, a King artist not only expresses herself, but keeps the arts alive through her Aurora gallery. Sue DiGioacchino is an illustrator and designer, and finds herself looking for pattern, form and movement in nature-inspired subject matter. She enjoys working on a large scale, which enables her to examine these elements more closely.

Stone is not just a natural building material, but an architectural piece of art, an eye-catching creation of Mother Nature. Schomberg’s Allstone Quarry Products is not just a stone company. Rather, it’s a conduit to the extraordinary and unique.

A King City woman is carrying her home town banner to the national stage. Brittany Watson qualitied at the Ontario Miss World Canada pageant in early June, and now advances to the national finals. This competition will be held July 22-28 in Toronto.

King’s infrastructure reserves got a shot in the arm, thanks to a substantial surplus from 2017. Councillors were pleased when the 2017 draft consolidated financial statements were presented, showing a $2.1 million surplus last year.

We rely on just a few inches of rubber for our safety, and driving pleasure. When it comes to preventive maintenance, nothing is more important than a vehicle’s tires. As we enjoy longer drives this summer, our cars’ tire health is paramount, and there are some great options by manufacturers today.

As we move to a healthier lifestyle, one area we overlook may very well be the most important – the air we breathe. Our bodies build up toxins on a regular basis, and the air that circulates inside our homes needs to be clean and free from harmful particles.

One of King’s precious natural reserves is evolving. The Koffler Scientific Reserve, owned by the University of Toronto, is growing to meet demands. King council recently approved a zoning amendment, giving the facility the green light to move ahead with its expansion plans.

A respected and loved member of the community is leaving one family behind, but moving in with a new one. Father Paul Hancko, who served as priest at St. Mary’s in Nobleton and St. Patrick’s in Schomberg, is moving to the Immaculate Conception Parish, Sutton West & Our Lady of the Lake Mission, Keswick.

A King City native enjoyed working with some of Hollywood’s finest, but his career journey was far from typical. Jeff Poulis, a graduate of King City Secondary School, has a very shiny memento to show for his hard work. Poulis and his team won an Academy Award for Production Design and Set Production for The Shape of Water, directed by Guillermo del Toro. It drew international praise as one of Del Toro’s most stunningly successful works.