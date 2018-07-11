Allstone’s services and products are a cut above

July 11, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Stone is not just a natural building material, but an architectural piece of art, an eye-catching creation of Mother Nature.
Schomberg’s Allstone Quarry Products is not just a stone company. Rather, it’s a conduit to the extraordinary and unique.
Founder Joe Melo, who boasts more than 30 years in the landscape business, has an eye for beauty.
And so do his employees, like Romanian-born carver Adrian Scortea. He just finished an elaborate mantel, carved out of limestone. It features lion heads and floral designs and is destined for a home in Newmarket. This custom-made piece is just an example of Allstone’s versatility and products offered to its clients. Melo said Allstone is a training ground for young stone masons and he has a core of several long-serving employees.
Melo beams with pride over the dozens of granite gateways, created for villages and cities across the GTA. These simple yet magnificent showpieces are often the first welcome message visitors see when entering the town. Melo has done pieces for nearby Caledon and Vaughan, along with the local landmark welcoming visitors to Schomberg. Melo said these “signs” last forever and literally change the landscape for generations.
Large rocks become centrepieces for homes and businesses, even majestic icons for office buildings.
Every project is different, but Melo said the end result is always the same – something to be proud of.
Last November, Allstone installed a massive rock ensemble at Scarborough’s Knob Hill Park. The piece de resistance was an enormous piece of granite, 29 feet 6 inches long, weighing roughly 63,000 pounds. Despite its size, “The Rock” as it’s called, was gently and expertly put in place by Allstone’s crew.
Melo enjoys mixing it up and dealing with new materials. The bulk of Allstone’s current work is installing large retaining walls for both residential and commercial applications. They’re visually appealing and stand the test of time.
Melo said architects often visit Allstone’s yard to select that special piece that sets off a project perfectly.
Melo has been making art out of rock for decades and he encourages customers to try something new, out of something very old.
Many designs are simple yet elegant. Most people desire granite countertops in their kitchens and others like stone walkways.
Popular once again are interlocking paths and driveways. Melo noted today’s manufacturers offer a variety of shapes, sizes and colours. The customer has better choices at reasonable prices. Done properly, interlock is long-lasting and doesn’t shift. The machinery used today can move larger pieces into place, providing a myriad of patterns. This, Melo added, provides more stability. The end result can actually mimic stone slabs.
For Melo, it’s all about making a contribution and creating lasting impressions.
He’s known for his work at St. Patrick Church in Schomberg. For the congregation’s 100th anniversary in 2015, Melo provided a granite sculpture, roughly six feet tall, along with stones for a new walkway, which have a fresh.
Melo has been involved with the Peace Garden in Toronto, Science North and the Portuguese Walk of Fame, to name a few.
People are always looking for fresh, new ways to repurpose what nature has given us.
Contact Allstone staff to discuss the possibilities.
