‘Miss King City’ advances to nationals

July 4, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

A King City woman is carrying her home town banner to the national stage.

Brittany Watson qualitied at the Ontario Miss World Canada pageant in early June, and now advances to the national finals. This competition will be held July 22-28 in Toronto.

Watson said the week of nationals will include numerous appearances around the city, rehearsals, a talent show, a fashion show, as well as two nights of evening wear and swim wear competitions.

Leading up to the pageant, Watson hopes to do some fun appearances and volunteer throughout the Township of King. She also hopes to win a title at nationals and move on to the international round.

“I am eager to see what the upcoming pageant holds.”

The 20-year-old was quite busy during the qualifying weekend, her first-ever introduction to the pageant world. It consisted of learning an opening dance number, doing interviews, modelling swim wear and evening wear. Despite having undergone sinus surgery five days prior, Brittany competed with stents in her nose while not feeling her best. After a two-hour show filled with excitement and sparkling dresses, Brittany was crowned Miss King City 2018!

I have also learned to push through adversity, as the weekend of the qualifying pageant I was recovering from sinus surgery. I decided however, to give it my all and be happy with whatever the outcome was, as I know that I had done my best. Overcoming my adversity and winning a title was that much sweeter because of this.

Watson has a background in the arts and an interest in modelling. She is going into her fourth year of university majoring in theatre and loves to sing and play the piano. She intends to use her experience and talent in these areas to excel in the upcoming national pageant.

Brittany pointed out there are a lot of people skills involved with this type of competition. The judges want to see how charismatic and charming the contestants are. Delegates carry themselves with poise, grace, and good temperament, which are definitely good qualities to have during a period of high stress.

There is also the skill of fundraising, she said.

“I didn’t realize how nerve-wrecking it could be walking up to strangers and asking for donations. This takes skill, focus and a belief that the goal is worth all the ‘nos’ you are going to receive. It is hard work. Not everyone is keen on donating to charities that they don’t know too much about, so it takes some skill to advocate for the cause that you believe in.”

Raising awareness of mental health issues through the arts is the platform Brittany stands for with her title. She would love to use music, theatre and art, to provide a positive release for youth struggling with mental health issues so that they feel empowered by creating something beautiful from the pain they are going through. Brittany also writes novels tackling hard issues such as bullying and mental illness and wants to bring awareness to these topics. She has published one book, and hopes to publish her second novel soon, which already has over 300,000 reads online.

“I love that the pageant allows me to shed light on an issue that I might not get the chance to otherwise,” she said.

The pageant process also taught her confidence.

“I am proud of what I have accomplished and want to tell people so they can share in my joy. When I go for an appearance as Miss King City World 2018, I should not be shy about it, but rather confident and excited to share my journey with others.

“I love the fact that while the pageant has a great deal to do with outer beauty it doesn’t stop there. It also focuses on inner beauty and doing things for other people. There is a focus on charity, which is always important, and there is also a focus on using your voice to be positive and bring light to important topics.”

Watson hopes to take what she loves and do something positive with it, and hopefully, inspire others along the way.

“Whether I become a model, an author, a drama teacher, or anything in between, I want to use my creativity to help others.”

You can follow her on instagram @brittany.p.w.

For any inquiries, contact MissKingCity2018@gmail.com.

