Environmental concerns over Schomberg subdivision plan

July 4, 2018   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

A new subdivision proposal in downtown Schomberg may drastically alter the floodplain.
And that has residents, and the conservation authority, concerned.
King council hosted a public meeting on a proposal for 51 residential lots on Roselena Drive, known as Forestbrook Hills Phase 2.
The project would see the extension of Roselena to Church Street. This is a planned phase of the existing subdivision that was approved back in 1999. The plans have been on the books for some time and residents aren’t so much concerned with the development as a whole, but with the impacts on the floodplain, and a tributary of the Schomberg Creek.
The property is zoned low density residential under the existing Schombrerg Community Plan.
Two properties under two owners will come together in this proposal. The lands consist of contrasting topography and include a valley, wooded area and the river.
Staff noted a portion of the lands are designed as environmental constraint area and lands along the river exhibit inherent hazards, such as flooding, erosion and poor drainage. There are also some natural wetlands and environmentally sensitive areas.
Staff stressed that comments and input from the Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority (LSRCA) are integral in this proposal.
Access to the lands will be from a 450-metre extension of Roselena to Church and this road will cross the river. This would require an accepted type of crossing, such as a Con/Span bridge, which would have the least impact on the watercourse.
Part of the proposal includes filling in the floodplain to improve the grades and lessen the impact of flooding.
Staff pointed out that adjustment of the floodline using fill and the requirements of the crossing “are very detailed engineering matters” and they are relying on the LSRCA for their input.
The connection of Roselena to Church is supported by the community plan and will also serve as an important “looping” of the water service. A traffic study is needed to determine the impacts of increased vehicles.
Overall, staff have identified several issues that require further discussion. Once staff have received comments from various agencies, particularly the LRSCA, they can report back to council.
Dan Stone, a planning consultant representing the applicants, said this phase has been in the works for years. They’re working with LSRCA to address the stormwater management issues. They’ve done an “exhaustive” number of studies and reports on the property, but he admitted there are more things to iron out. They hope to return to council later this year for draft plan approval.
They will do their best to mitigate the construction impacts. Stone also said there has been a lot of public interest in the homes being planned for the neighbourhood.
One Roselena resident said he’s concerned about traffic and speeding along the street. He would like the Township to look at some traffic calming measures.
A Church Street resident, whose property abuts the proposed development, said this plan should respect the context of the community. She sees this as an “overbuild” of the site and is worried about flooding on this extremely sensitive site. She urged council that every care and consideration be taken before anything takes place on this property. She asked council to scale back the plan and “do the right thing.”
A Rebellion Way resident said she’s concerned about impacts to their wells and she asked for a water table study.
Councillor Bill Cober observed that a lot hinges on what LSRCA has to say about the plans. Their input “will guide the next steps,” he said.
Councillor Debbie Schaefer is concerned with the changes to the floodplain and the amount of fill proposed. Given the changes to our climate in recent years, she believes the flood measures should be updated and expanded.
Councillor Cleve Mortelliti said since the LSRCA has authority over floodplain alteration, the ball is in their court.
Both Schaefer and Mortelliti would like to see a mix of housing options, including semis and towns, but they want to avoid an OPA process.

         

Community News

‘Miss King City’ advances to nationals

A King City woman is carrying her home town banner to the national stage. Brittany Watson qualitied at the Ontario Miss World Canada pageant in early June, and now advances to the national finals. This competition will be held July 22-28 in Toronto.

King enjoys surplus, directs funds to infrastructure reserves

King’s infrastructure reserves got a shot in the arm, thanks to a substantial surplus from 2017. Councillors were pleased when the 2017 draft consolidated financial statements were presented, showing a $2.1 million surplus last year.

Tires are vital safety components

We rely on just a few inches of rubber for our safety, and driving pleasure. When it comes to preventive maintenance, nothing is more important than a vehicle’s tires. As we enjoy longer drives this summer, our cars’ tire health is paramount, and there are some great options by manufacturers today.

Breathe easier with a PUR filtration system

As we move to a healthier lifestyle, one area we overlook may very well be the most important – the air we breathe. Our bodies build up toxins on a regular basis, and the air that circulates inside our homes needs to be clean and free from harmful particles.

Koffler enters new phase of development

One of King’s precious natural reserves is evolving. The Koffler Scientific Reserve, owned by the University of Toronto, is growing to meet demands. King council recently approved a zoning amendment, giving the facility the green light to move ahead with its expansion plans.

Father Hancko’s departure is ‘bitter-sweet’

A respected and loved member of the community is leaving one family behind, but moving in with a new one. Father Paul Hancko, who served as priest at St. Mary’s in Nobleton and St. Patrick’s in Schomberg, is moving to the Immaculate Conception Parish, Sutton West & Our Lady of the Lake Mission, Keswick.

King native finds his niche in the film industry

A King City native enjoyed working with some of Hollywood’s finest, but his career journey was far from typical. Jeff Poulis, a graduate of King City Secondary School, has a very shiny memento to show for his hard work. Poulis and his team won an Academy Award for Production Design and Set Production for The Shape of Water, directed by Guillermo del Toro. It drew international praise as one of Del Toro’s most stunningly successful works.

CVC provides the creative and digital tools to get your message across

Humankind has always had a need to communicate and express ourselves. While the tools and methods over delivering a message have changed over the millennia, one thing has remained constant – effective communication is key.

More studio space needed to meet the demand

Art Hindle is like a kid at Disney Land when he’s on the set of a film or TV production. Behind the scenes, he’s a tenacious lobbyist is fighting for incentives, infrastructure and opportunities to keep Ontario’s entertainment industry chugging along.

Nobleton Public School honours retiring head secretary Peggy Weir

Peggy Weir, head secretary at Nobleton Public School, is starting her well-deserved retirement at the end of June. If you’ve ever walked into the halls ...

Commentary

Let’s learn, evolve, not apologize for our past

Hindsight, they say, is always 20-20. It’s easy to comment on something after the fact, when the dust settles and we can examine all the facts.

All humans are cut from the same cloth

What if you found out you were related to everyone else on Earth? What if you discovered that we are all connected, by blood? We are!

Free from taxes, but not repair bills!

Canadians celebrated Tax Freedom Day recently, a point during the year when we are finally working for ourselves and have covered our taxes. Tax Freedom Day measures the total yearly tax burden imposed on Canadian families by federal, provincial and municipal governments.

Residents are all so intricately connected

No man is an island, wrote John Donne in the 1600s. He was referring to the fact we are all connected as friends and members of the same community. In order to strive and thrive, we must be part of something bigger than ourselves.

Looking for the ultimate utopian society

The world is a very interesting place, and since Ontarians are inundated by election promises, it’s a good time to take stock. My son and I discussed the pros and cons of various systems over breakfast one morning. I pointed out that there are many regimes, dictatorships and government systems, and each has its pros and cons.

A society where $1 million doesn’t mean much

“If I had a million dollars ... I’d be rich,” goes the 1992 song by Canadian group The Barenaked Ladies. The song has become a cult classic, and it still brings a smile to my face when I hear it on the radio. Among the top frivolities the band members would buy with their new-found fortune are: A house and furniture; a K-car; tree fort; an exotic pet like a llama or an emu; lots of Kraft Dinner with expensive ketchup, and a monkey.

What are we doing to preserve our ‘faith?’

Living vicariously through my eldest daughter’s exploits, I pondered faith and culture recently. Lexie just returned from a week-long volunteer mission trip to Guatemala. She likes to be fully immersed in the culture of every country she visits.

Is artificial intelligence all it’s cracked up to be?

Intelligence is defined as a capacity for learning, reasoning, understanding, and similar forms of mental activity; an aptitude in grasping truths, relationships, facts, meanings, etc. It’s a manifestation of a high mental capacity.

The ‘dash’ that represents our lives

When you read an obituary, it often mentions the person’s birth year and year of their death, separate by a small, seemingly insignificant dash. But this “dash” represents their life and all that it entailed. Not insignificant at all, but rather THE most significant of all.

We’re responsible for shaping our youth

In many ways, we are all teenagers. Some of us grow out of it, and others don’t. Priestley is quite right when he observes that teens are a product of their environment. We planted the seeds, nurtured them and let them grow.

Letters to the Editor

