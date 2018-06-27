Tires are vital safety components

June 27, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
We rely on just a few inches of rubber for our safety, and driving pleasure.
When it comes to preventive maintenance, nothing is more important than a vehicle’s tires.
As we enjoy longer drives this summer, our cars’ tire health is paramount, and there are some great options by manufacturers today.
Hankook’s Kinergy PT premium touring all-season radial is an amazing piece of technology. The tire takes top marks in mileage, handling, comfort and traction in wet weather. In dry conditions, a rigid centre rib provides excellent grip.
There’s a lot of science that goes into these rubber marvels. In the PT, small carbon molecules translate to low rolling resistance, increasing the tire’s durability.
A recent survey for the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada (TRAC) found 81 per cent of Canadian drivers are unfamiliar with low rolling resistance (LRR) tires. These tires are designed with special tread patterns that keep vehicles moving efficiently. Advanced rubber technologies and materials minimize internal movements inside the rubber itself and the materials lower weight, increase rigidity and improve aerodynamics. The result is a range of two to four per cent in improved fuel economy. If you drive approximately 25,000 kilometres per year, this translates to between $50 to $100 in fuel savings per year – hundreds over the lifetime of the tires.
The Kinergy PT tires boast optimized tread block stiffness to improve handling. They also have a “visual alignment indicator” system that allows you to keep an eye on the tire’s wear, alerting you if there’s an alignment issue.
There’s even more. Wide lateral grooves and aqua slant sipes add to the tire’s tread to prevent hydroplaning and improve wet breaking and handling.
TRAC recommends you rotate your tires every 25,000 kilometres to extend their life. Maintaining proper tire pressure and keeping an eye on tread wear are also important.
Hankook makes this easy with the visual alignment indicator on the tires.
We take tires for granted and when you consider the technology and design elements that go into each and every groove, they’re worth every penny.
Commuters today are busy and they rely on worry-free motoring. A set of well engineered radials fits the bill.
Hankook’s Kinergy PTs will give you everything you’re looking for – performance, comfort and longevity.
