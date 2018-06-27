Sports

King City’s Christodoulou facing a bright future in Formula 1

June 27, 2018   ·   0 Comments

By Jake Courtepatte

Still years away from earning his licence to drive on a public road, Nico Christodoulou is already an expert behind the wheel on a track.
The 13-year-old King City native is already experiencing a thrill that many of-age drivers have yet to have.
“Just feeling the power when you step on the pedal, and firing down the straight-away,” said Christodoulou to CBS Austin in January.
Christodoulou had the opportunity to work with a former Formula 1 driver turned development coach in Austin, site of the U.S. Grand Prix. Though just finishing Grade 7 at Villanova College in King, Christodoulou entered the track as no stranger to driving.
At the age of 11 in 2016, he put his name on the map in the competitive kart racing circuit in winning the Intrepid Kart scholarship at Goodwood Kartways, before also earning the titles of Pfaff Motorsports Junior Driver of the Day, Professional Racing Ontario’s Most Improved Driver of the Year, and the Team FMR 2016 Rookie of the Year Award before the end of the calendar year.
It was in his second season of competitive kart racing when Christodoulou was scouted by the F1-affiliated coach, transitioning to the big leagues of car racing.
Christodoulou jumped ahead of the pack, in a sport where drivers usually get their start around the age of 18, though he was certainly capable. At the time, he was the number-one Briggs and Stratton Junior Lite driver in North America.
Starting his training last fall in a Star Mazda on Ontario tracks, it quickly became apparent that to really hone his skill, he needed to train in the United States.
“Currently, Nico goes to the USA for several days each month to train in his Formula 4 car,” said his mother, Shelley. “The Formula 4 Championship series are held in several countries around the world, but there is no F4 series yet in Canada.”
“Tracks here in Ontario are not only very few and far between, but are extremely cost prohibitive.”
Formula 4, a racing series intended for junior drivers, is quite comparable to the top-end Formula 1. Cars reach speeds of up to 250 kilometres per hour.
“Driving an F4 car is exhilarating, but also physically taxing and drivers need to be in top physical form as well as mentally sharp and focused,” said Mrs. Christodoulou.
His rise to F1 stardom in the United States has been meteoric: he currently holds the fourth fastest lap time ever recorded at Harris Hill Raceway in Texas, not far off the record of seasoned F1 driver, Max Papis.
While preparing to make his official F4 debut next season in the U.S. or Mexico Championship Series, Christodoulou has been filling his trophy case, picking up a win and two poles at Virginia International Raceway earlier this month.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Tires are vital safety components

We rely on just a few inches of rubber for our safety, and driving pleasure. When it comes to preventive maintenance, nothing is more important than a vehicle’s tires. As we enjoy longer drives this summer, our cars’ tire health is paramount, and there are some great options by manufacturers today.

Breathe easier with a PUR filtration system

As we move to a healthier lifestyle, one area we overlook may very well be the most important – the air we breathe. Our bodies build up toxins on a regular basis, and the air that circulates inside our homes needs to be clean and free from harmful particles.

Koffler enters new phase of development

One of King’s precious natural reserves is evolving. The Koffler Scientific Reserve, owned by the University of Toronto, is growing to meet demands. King council recently approved a zoning amendment, giving the facility the green light to move ahead with its expansion plans.

Father Hancko’s departure is ‘bitter-sweet’

A respected and loved member of the community is leaving one family behind, but moving in with a new one. Father Paul Hancko, who served as priest at St. Mary’s in Nobleton and St. Patrick’s in Schomberg, is moving to the Immaculate Conception Parish, Sutton West & Our Lady of the Lake Mission, Keswick.

King native finds his niche in the film industry

A King City native enjoyed working with some of Hollywood’s finest, but his career journey was far from typical. Jeff Poulis, a graduate of King City Secondary School, has a very shiny memento to show for his hard work. Poulis and his team won an Academy Award for Production Design and Set Production for The Shape of Water, directed by Guillermo del Toro. It drew international praise as one of Del Toro’s most stunningly successful works.

CVC provides the creative and digital tools to get your message across

Humankind has always had a need to communicate and express ourselves. While the tools and methods over delivering a message have changed over the millennia, one thing has remained constant – effective communication is key.

More studio space needed to meet the demand

Art Hindle is like a kid at Disney Land when he’s on the set of a film or TV production. Behind the scenes, he’s a tenacious lobbyist is fighting for incentives, infrastructure and opportunities to keep Ontario’s entertainment industry chugging along.

Nobleton Public School honours retiring head secretary Peggy Weir

Peggy Weir, head secretary at Nobleton Public School, is starting her well-deserved retirement at the end of June. If you’ve ever walked into the halls ...

Systemic attack on bees devastating colonies

The man-made assault on Mother Nature may very well be our undoing. Systemic stresses on bee colonies have resulted in some very concerning losses.

Final week for nominations for HAC award

Nominations for the King Township Heritage Award will be accepted until next week, Tuesday July 3.

Commentary

All humans are cut from the same cloth

What if you found out you were related to everyone else on Earth? What if you discovered that we are all connected, by blood? We are!

Free from taxes, but not repair bills!

Canadians celebrated Tax Freedom Day recently, a point during the year when we are finally working for ourselves and have covered our taxes. Tax Freedom Day measures the total yearly tax burden imposed on Canadian families by federal, provincial and municipal governments.

Residents are all so intricately connected

No man is an island, wrote John Donne in the 1600s. He was referring to the fact we are all connected as friends and members of the same community. In order to strive and thrive, we must be part of something bigger than ourselves.

Looking for the ultimate utopian society

The world is a very interesting place, and since Ontarians are inundated by election promises, it’s a good time to take stock. My son and I discussed the pros and cons of various systems over breakfast one morning. I pointed out that there are many regimes, dictatorships and government systems, and each has its pros and cons.

A society where $1 million doesn’t mean much

“If I had a million dollars ... I’d be rich,” goes the 1992 song by Canadian group The Barenaked Ladies. The song has become a cult classic, and it still brings a smile to my face when I hear it on the radio. Among the top frivolities the band members would buy with their new-found fortune are: A house and furniture; a K-car; tree fort; an exotic pet like a llama or an emu; lots of Kraft Dinner with expensive ketchup, and a monkey.

What are we doing to preserve our ‘faith?’

Living vicariously through my eldest daughter’s exploits, I pondered faith and culture recently. Lexie just returned from a week-long volunteer mission trip to Guatemala. She likes to be fully immersed in the culture of every country she visits.

Is artificial intelligence all it’s cracked up to be?

Intelligence is defined as a capacity for learning, reasoning, understanding, and similar forms of mental activity; an aptitude in grasping truths, relationships, facts, meanings, etc. It’s a manifestation of a high mental capacity.

The ‘dash’ that represents our lives

When you read an obituary, it often mentions the person’s birth year and year of their death, separate by a small, seemingly insignificant dash. But this “dash” represents their life and all that it entailed. Not insignificant at all, but rather THE most significant of all.

We’re responsible for shaping our youth

In many ways, we are all teenagers. Some of us grow out of it, and others don’t. Priestley is quite right when he observes that teens are a product of their environment. We planted the seeds, nurtured them and let them grow.

Loss creates discussion and speculation

The loss of a longtime friend and colleague took many by surprise recently. When you lose a peer, you become a bit shaken. It’s a wake-up call, and reminds us all of our mortality. We all know that as mortal human beings, we will one day pass on, but we do everything we can to avoid this eventuality. Many don’t like talking about it, either.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open