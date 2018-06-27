King celebrates Canada Day in Kettleby Park

June 27, 2018 · 0 Comments
The tradition of King Township celebrating Canada Day in the quaint village of Kettleby continues this year.
The normally peaceful Tyrwhitt Park will be bustling with revelers, music, food, historical tours, children’s games and of course breathtaking fireworks beginning at dusk. Oh, and did we mention the free birthday cake?
Celebrations will begin at 5 p.m. with children’s games and food starting the festivities; followed by a variety of stage entertainment beginning at 6 p.m. King’s Sweetheart, the multi-talented Diva in the Rough (a.k.a. Catherine Hughes), will be Master of Ceremonies this year. Musical entertainment includes Lahey & Co’s foot-stomping Celtic music, followed by the blues and popular stylings of the Andrew Burton Band.
To keep you nourished and hydrated as we celebrate Canada’s birthday, there will be a variety of food options from the grill.
The organized children’s games will run throughout the entire event, and there will be face painting and henna painting for those looking for a new look. And if the need to shop is in your blood, there will be Kettleby T-shirts on sale and a silent auction with many goodies to be bid on.
Tyrwhitt Park is located in the Village of Kettleby, on Kettleby Road between Keele Street and Jane Street. See you on July 1st, 2018 for this free event!
Brought to you by Government of Canada, King Township, the Kettleby Village Association, and the generous sponsorship of Motive Media, Zancor Homes, Trisan, Anna Raelli of State Farm, Zander Sod, James Morning & Sons, Michael Hogg, Priestly Demolition, Dorio’s Italian Bakery, Green Tractor, Cardinal Golf Club, Round the Bend Farms.
