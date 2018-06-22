Headline News

Rock ‘n Roll MS Away Classic Car Show is Sunday

June 22, 2018   ·   0 Comments

 

This year marks the 5th anniversary of the “Let’s Rock ‘n Roll MS Away Classic Car Show and Family Fun Day. Help celebrate this incredible milestone Sunday, June 24 at the Schomberg Fairgrounds. Spend a fun-filled afternoon of good wholesome fun including a classic Car Show, live entertainment, children’s activities and rides, unique food vendors, and much, much more. Last year’s event featured over 350 cars and hosted over 2,000 guests.
Attractions throughout the fairgrounds include an incredible Car Show featuring classic, custom, European and street rods, complete with “Best in Show” prizes; as well as a many children’s attractions, rides and games. Indulge with a slice of wood burning pizza, fresh squeezed lemonade, Italian panini, or ice cream straight from the ice cream truck –  everything for the young and young at heart. Main stage entertainment will include a number of local bands.
This year, Elvira Caria, an award winning radio and TV broadcaster, is MC.
It runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is $5.

         

Community News

Father Hancko’s departure is ‘bitter-sweet’

A respected and loved member of the community is leaving one family behind, but moving in with a new one. Father Paul Hancko, who served as priest at St. Mary’s in Nobleton and St. Patrick’s in Schomberg, is moving to the Immaculate Conception Parish, Sutton West & Our Lady of the Lake Mission, Keswick.

King native finds his niche in the film industry

A King City native enjoyed working with some of Hollywood’s finest, but his career journey was far from typical. Jeff Poulis, a graduate of King City Secondary School, has a very shiny memento to show for his hard work. Poulis and his team won an Academy Award for Production Design and Set Production for The Shape of Water, directed by Guillermo del Toro. It drew international praise as one of Del Toro’s most stunningly successful works.

CVC provides the creative and digital tools to get your message across

Humankind has always had a need to communicate and express ourselves. While the tools and methods over delivering a message have changed over the millennia, one thing has remained constant – effective communication is key.

More studio space needed to meet the demand

Art Hindle is like a kid at Disney Land when he’s on the set of a film or TV production. Behind the scenes, he’s a tenacious lobbyist is fighting for incentives, infrastructure and opportunities to keep Ontario’s entertainment industry chugging along.

Nobleton Public School honours retiring head secretary Peggy Weir

Peggy Weir, head secretary at Nobleton Public School, is starting her well-deserved retirement at the end of June. If you’ve ever walked into the halls ...

Systemic attack on bees devastating colonies

The man-made assault on Mother Nature may very well be our undoing. Systemic stresses on bee colonies have resulted in some very concerning losses.

Nominate building for HAC award

Heritage homes are all around us. We often see them while driving through little hamlets around King Township and surrounding municipalities. In most instances it’s just a glance but it’s enough to evoke a sense of place, pride, history, craftsmanship and so many more feelings of adulation.

Volunteer driven to help, increase awareness

A Bolton woman has turned another page in her ongoing chapter of international volunteer exploits. Alexandria Hesketh-Pavilons recently returned from a week-long volunteer mission to Guatemala. Working through International Volunteer Headquarters, Hesketh-Pavilons spent her time hard at work, in the working class village of Ciudad Viejo, south of Antigua.

Dog Tales hits the screen to spread awareness

The plight of our four-legged friends and companions will be highlighted on a new TV series. Dog Tales Rescue launches May 31 on Gusto, starting at 8:30 p.m. The first season involves 10, half-hour shows that explore the real lives of abandoned and rescued animals. Their journeys, veterinary visits and new home in King are all presented, to raise awareness and showcase what they do.

Artist’s work speaks from the soul

A picture is worth much more than a thousand words. A painting reflects a depth of human emotion like nothing else. King artist Nicole Crimi lets her art speak for itself. And it does, loud and clear, with a kaleidoscope of colours that evoke thoughts and feelings. For the casual observer, it’s almost like witnessing creation itself.

Commentary

Free from taxes, but not repair bills!

Canadians celebrated Tax Freedom Day recently, a point during the year when we are finally working for ourselves and have covered our taxes. Tax Freedom Day measures the total yearly tax burden imposed on Canadian families by federal, provincial and municipal governments.

Residents are all so intricately connected

No man is an island, wrote John Donne in the 1600s. He was referring to the fact we are all connected as friends and members of the same community. In order to strive and thrive, we must be part of something bigger than ourselves.

Looking for the ultimate utopian society

The world is a very interesting place, and since Ontarians are inundated by election promises, it’s a good time to take stock. My son and I discussed the pros and cons of various systems over breakfast one morning. I pointed out that there are many regimes, dictatorships and government systems, and each has its pros and cons.

A society where $1 million doesn’t mean much

“If I had a million dollars ... I’d be rich,” goes the 1992 song by Canadian group The Barenaked Ladies. The song has become a cult classic, and it still brings a smile to my face when I hear it on the radio. Among the top frivolities the band members would buy with their new-found fortune are: A house and furniture; a K-car; tree fort; an exotic pet like a llama or an emu; lots of Kraft Dinner with expensive ketchup, and a monkey.

What are we doing to preserve our ‘faith?’

Living vicariously through my eldest daughter’s exploits, I pondered faith and culture recently. Lexie just returned from a week-long volunteer mission trip to Guatemala. She likes to be fully immersed in the culture of every country she visits.

Is artificial intelligence all it’s cracked up to be?

Intelligence is defined as a capacity for learning, reasoning, understanding, and similar forms of mental activity; an aptitude in grasping truths, relationships, facts, meanings, etc. It’s a manifestation of a high mental capacity.

The ‘dash’ that represents our lives

When you read an obituary, it often mentions the person’s birth year and year of their death, separate by a small, seemingly insignificant dash. But this “dash” represents their life and all that it entailed. Not insignificant at all, but rather THE most significant of all.

We’re responsible for shaping our youth

In many ways, we are all teenagers. Some of us grow out of it, and others don’t. Priestley is quite right when he observes that teens are a product of their environment. We planted the seeds, nurtured them and let them grow.

Loss creates discussion and speculation

The loss of a longtime friend and colleague took many by surprise recently. When you lose a peer, you become a bit shaken. It’s a wake-up call, and reminds us all of our mortality. We all know that as mortal human beings, we will one day pass on, but we do everything we can to avoid this eventuality. Many don’t like talking about it, either.

Data leaks are the price of mega-technology

We’ve been enjoying the connectivity the Internet brings for almost 40 years now. Can you believe it? The World Wide Web was born in the 1980s, linking hypertext documents into an information system, accessible from any node on the network.

Letters to the Editor

