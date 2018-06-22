Rock ‘n Roll MS Away Classic Car Show is Sunday

June 22, 2018 · 0 Comments
This year marks the 5th anniversary of the “Let’s Rock ‘n Roll MS Away Classic Car Show and Family Fun Day. Help celebrate this incredible milestone Sunday, June 24 at the Schomberg Fairgrounds. Spend a fun-filled afternoon of good wholesome fun including a classic Car Show, live entertainment, children’s activities and rides, unique food vendors, and much, much more. Last year’s event featured over 350 cars and hosted over 2,000 guests.
Attractions throughout the fairgrounds include an incredible Car Show featuring classic, custom, European and street rods, complete with “Best in Show” prizes; as well as a many children’s attractions, rides and games. Indulge with a slice of wood burning pizza, fresh squeezed lemonade, Italian panini, or ice cream straight from the ice cream truck – everything for the young and young at heart. Main stage entertainment will include a number of local bands.
This year, Elvira Caria, an award winning radio and TV broadcaster, is MC.
It runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is $5.
