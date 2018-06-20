Friends of We Care golf tourney raises record funds for Easter Seals

June 20, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Jake Courtepatte
Year after year, the Friends of We Care Golf Challenge shatters its own records: a reminder of the importance of their contributions.
Another sellout crowd of over golfers were on hand at Kettle’s Creek Golf Club, Cardinal Golf Club’s executive course, to raise funds to allow kids with disabilities to experience summer camp through the Easter Seals program.
“It was a great turnout, everyone seemed to have a good time,” said tournament coordinator Brent Morning, who has chaired the event since its inception.
While last year’s tournament brought in just over $11,000, surpassing the organizing committee’s goal of five figures, this year’s total will sit around $13,500, an unofficial total yet certainly a record for the event.
Morning said he was “overwhelmed” by the success of this year’s tournament.
“It takes a lot of work by a great team to put together something like this … and a great effort by the people at Friends of We Care.”
In total, the event has brought in close to $46,000.
According to Morning, it costs approximately $250 per day to provide special facilities to each child at the Easter Seals camps, and since 1983, Friends of We Care has provided enough for over 78,000 days of camp for kids with disabilities across Canada.
Having been involved with the program for a long time, Morning went to a camp in Collingwood before deciding to contribute himself thanks to the great experience.
“I’ve spent a lot of years working with and being involved in We Care, and it’s good to see it continue to grow,” said Morning.
Fifteen Easter Seals camps are run each year nationwide, with many of the much-needed funds coming from Friends of We Care to “ensure that everyone with a disability can attend camp and has access to the equipment and services they need to make the most of their abilities,” according to the organization’s website.
With four-time Canadian Olympic skier Brian Stemmle once again playing the role of MC, the event also featured a lunch and a silent auction, highlighted by items such as evening with ex-NHLer Wes Jarvis at a Toronto Maple Leafs game.
Golfer Rob Payne took home the putting championship, while the foursome of Frank and Jane Klees and Bob and Olga Callow were the day’s big winners.
“I’m really proud of everyone that contributed,” said Morning. “I’m overwhelmed. In our first year, we started out with 36 golfers, and have grown to have three consecutive sellouts.”
Prospective golfers can expect the event to run in early June again next year.
Close to 80 sponsors chipped in for this year’s tournament, including lunch sponsors Priestly Demolition, the Hicks family, and James Morning & Sons Ltd.
Morning would also like to thank Motive Media for their contribution to the event.
You can find out more about the charity at www.friendsofwecare.org.
