Commentary

Free from taxes, but not repair bills!

June 20, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Mark Pavilons


Canadians celebrated Tax Freedom Day recently, a point during the year when we are finally working for ourselves and have covered our taxes.
Tax Freedom Day measures the total yearly tax burden imposed on Canadian families by federal, provincial and municipal governments.
If Canadians paid their taxes up front, they would have had to work the first 160 days, over five months, of the year just to pay their taxes, according to Charles Lammam, director of fiscal studies at the Fraser Institute.
In 2018, the average Canadian family (with two or more people) will pay $50,464 in total taxes. That’s 43.6 per cent of its annual income ($115,724) going to income taxes, payroll taxes, health taxes, sales taxes, property taxes, fuel taxes, carbon taxes, “sin” taxes and more.
Represented as days on the calendar, the numbers comprise more than five months of income (Jan. 1 to June 9).
“Tax Freedom Day helps put the total tax burden into perspective, and helps Canadians understand just how much of their money they pay in taxes every year.”
I pondered this very fact, as I sat at my desk, stranded because my car was on the hoist and mechanics gathered, as if they were looking at road kill. Sure it’s an oldie, but a goodie. But when the entire braking system fails all at once, it comes as a heck of a blow. The old adage, “it never rains, it pours” is often true.
I don’t know about you, but I’d much rather spend that $1,200 on special occasions, university costs and household necessities. Alas, that’s the price we pay when we live in a society where we depend on our fossil fuel burning hunks of metal, to get us from place to place. A car is not a luxury by any means – just ask my two driving offspring.
Being a “mature” male, I’ve had my share of cars over the years and had my favourites. It’s not the first time I’ve been shocked by a massive, stomach punch repair bill. It won’t be the last, either.
But in my teens, and early 20s, you could fix almost every minor problem for under $100. Heck, I remember when $20 would get you a tank of gas and a case of beer!
For my kids, a car means freedom, a sense of independence and a confidence-builder. When I was that age, I was never home and often just drove for the pure enjoyment, not really going anywhere.
They have to be safe behind the wheel, so the repairs are vital. I doubt the mechanic would have let the car leave the shop anyway.
My 17-year-old son recently got his G2 and is raring to go. He’s a very cautious and meticulous driver, so I have no worries about him. Liam is also quite responsible.
Lexie needs access to a car for her part-time job, volunteer work, soccer and staying in touch with friends.
My wife suggested we just make do with one car for a while and see how that goes. Hmmm. In theory, perhaps, but in reality, it’s just not feasible.
Liam has been scanning Auto Trader and Kijiji for decent used cars. I told him there’s no shortage of reasonable vehicles out there. Of course, like most teens, he’d love a Dodge Challenger or Charger. But with such horsepower comes great restraint! Not to mention gas, insurance, the list goes on and on.
When I was his age my dad bought me a used 1970 Camaro for $900. Later, I picked up a 1973 Dodge Dart from neighbour for $400. Mind you, that car had standard steering and brakes (anyone remember that?).
When we were young, we didn’t really care about the type of car – anything with wheels would do. If we could stuff in all of our friends, that was fine by us.
We also didn’t have the current graduated licence system, which I find a bit strange and confusing.
Our love affair with cars won’t end any time soon. I’m sure that comes as good news to those in the auto parts and auto repair business.
There should be work for another decade or two, I should think. But as we move towards hybrids and electrics, the writing is on the wall. These will take over and those who specialize in gas-burning vehicles will one day be looking for work.
Maybe massive repair bills will one day be a thing of the past, too! As I understand it, the new electrics have very few moving, rubbing parts, so there’s much less wear and tear. There’s no coolant, no oil, no brake fluid.
I thought of simply filling my trunk with batteries and erecting a very tall boat sail up through the roof of my Buick. An electric wind car! What a concept!
Of course, it’s not as visually appealing as a Porsche 911 or Jaguar F-Type. But down hill, on a windy day, just try to catch me!
It is to laugh.
I have to. Crying is unproductive.
I’ve had to ingest a little more Gaviscon lately, but I will survive. My kids depend on it.
I remember the stories my parents told me when they first lived in Roncesvalles in Toronto. The grocer had tabs for everyone; neighbours would say “pay me when you can,” and the car shop allowed you to pay in installments. It was a different time, to be sure.
The phrase “it’s only money” also comes to mind, especially at these times.
Yes it is. It’s worthless in the great beyond.
Will I remember these bills when I’m walking one of my kids down the aisle or holding my first grandchild? Will I care about this $1,200 repair bill when we’re living in our kids’ basement in our twilight years? Well, okay, maybe then.
I will put the pedal to the metal, until something falls off! Until then, happy motoring!

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Father Hancko’s departure is ‘bitter-sweet’

A respected and loved member of the community is leaving one family behind, but moving in with a new one. Father Paul Hancko, who served as priest at St. Mary’s in Nobleton and St. Patrick’s in Schomberg, is moving to the Immaculate Conception Parish, Sutton West & Our Lady of the Lake Mission, Keswick.

King native finds his niche in the film industry

A King City native enjoyed working with some of Hollywood’s finest, but his career journey was far from typical. Jeff Poulis, a graduate of King City Secondary School, has a very shiny memento to show for his hard work. Poulis and his team won an Academy Award for Production Design and Set Production for The Shape of Water, directed by Guillermo del Toro. It drew international praise as one of Del Toro’s most stunningly successful works.

CVC provides the creative and digital tools to get your message across

Humankind has always had a need to communicate and express ourselves. While the tools and methods over delivering a message have changed over the millennia, one thing has remained constant – effective communication is key.

More studio space needed to meet the demand

Art Hindle is like a kid at Disney Land when he’s on the set of a film or TV production. Behind the scenes, he’s a tenacious lobbyist is fighting for incentives, infrastructure and opportunities to keep Ontario’s entertainment industry chugging along.

Nobleton Public School honours retiring head secretary Peggy Weir

Peggy Weir, head secretary at Nobleton Public School, is starting her well-deserved retirement at the end of June. If you’ve ever walked into the halls ...

Systemic attack on bees devastating colonies

The man-made assault on Mother Nature may very well be our undoing. Systemic stresses on bee colonies have resulted in some very concerning losses.

Nominate building for HAC award

Heritage homes are all around us. We often see them while driving through little hamlets around King Township and surrounding municipalities. In most instances it’s just a glance but it’s enough to evoke a sense of place, pride, history, craftsmanship and so many more feelings of adulation.

Volunteer driven to help, increase awareness

A Bolton woman has turned another page in her ongoing chapter of international volunteer exploits. Alexandria Hesketh-Pavilons recently returned from a week-long volunteer mission to Guatemala. Working through International Volunteer Headquarters, Hesketh-Pavilons spent her time hard at work, in the working class village of Ciudad Viejo, south of Antigua.

Dog Tales hits the screen to spread awareness

The plight of our four-legged friends and companions will be highlighted on a new TV series. Dog Tales Rescue launches May 31 on Gusto, starting at 8:30 p.m. The first season involves 10, half-hour shows that explore the real lives of abandoned and rescued animals. Their journeys, veterinary visits and new home in King are all presented, to raise awareness and showcase what they do.

Artist’s work speaks from the soul

A picture is worth much more than a thousand words. A painting reflects a depth of human emotion like nothing else. King artist Nicole Crimi lets her art speak for itself. And it does, loud and clear, with a kaleidoscope of colours that evoke thoughts and feelings. For the casual observer, it’s almost like witnessing creation itself.

Commentary

Free from taxes, but not repair bills!

Canadians celebrated Tax Freedom Day recently, a point during the year when we are finally working for ourselves and have covered our taxes. Tax Freedom Day measures the total yearly tax burden imposed on Canadian families by federal, provincial and municipal governments.

Residents are all so intricately connected

No man is an island, wrote John Donne in the 1600s. He was referring to the fact we are all connected as friends and members of the same community. In order to strive and thrive, we must be part of something bigger than ourselves.

Looking for the ultimate utopian society

The world is a very interesting place, and since Ontarians are inundated by election promises, it’s a good time to take stock. My son and I discussed the pros and cons of various systems over breakfast one morning. I pointed out that there are many regimes, dictatorships and government systems, and each has its pros and cons.

A society where $1 million doesn’t mean much

“If I had a million dollars ... I’d be rich,” goes the 1992 song by Canadian group The Barenaked Ladies. The song has become a cult classic, and it still brings a smile to my face when I hear it on the radio. Among the top frivolities the band members would buy with their new-found fortune are: A house and furniture; a K-car; tree fort; an exotic pet like a llama or an emu; lots of Kraft Dinner with expensive ketchup, and a monkey.

What are we doing to preserve our ‘faith?’

Living vicariously through my eldest daughter’s exploits, I pondered faith and culture recently. Lexie just returned from a week-long volunteer mission trip to Guatemala. She likes to be fully immersed in the culture of every country she visits.

Is artificial intelligence all it’s cracked up to be?

Intelligence is defined as a capacity for learning, reasoning, understanding, and similar forms of mental activity; an aptitude in grasping truths, relationships, facts, meanings, etc. It’s a manifestation of a high mental capacity.

The ‘dash’ that represents our lives

When you read an obituary, it often mentions the person’s birth year and year of their death, separate by a small, seemingly insignificant dash. But this “dash” represents their life and all that it entailed. Not insignificant at all, but rather THE most significant of all.

We’re responsible for shaping our youth

In many ways, we are all teenagers. Some of us grow out of it, and others don’t. Priestley is quite right when he observes that teens are a product of their environment. We planted the seeds, nurtured them and let them grow.

Loss creates discussion and speculation

The loss of a longtime friend and colleague took many by surprise recently. When you lose a peer, you become a bit shaken. It’s a wake-up call, and reminds us all of our mortality. We all know that as mortal human beings, we will one day pass on, but we do everything we can to avoid this eventuality. Many don’t like talking about it, either.

Data leaks are the price of mega-technology

We’ve been enjoying the connectivity the Internet brings for almost 40 years now. Can you believe it? The World Wide Web was born in the 1980s, linking hypertext documents into an information system, accessible from any node on the network.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open