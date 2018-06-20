Schomberg Horticultural Society’s Garden Tour is June 24

June 20, 2018 · 0 Comments
The Schomberg Horticultural Society’s annual Garden Tour takes place June 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This self-guided driving tour features nine very diverse properties, ranging from small in-town gardens to large estates that are rarely open to the public as well as a master gardener’s garden, and more stunning properties. Pop-up shops, unique displays and artists are in each garden.
Tickets sold on day of tour at the Community Hall at 325 Main Street in Schomberg; at Black Forest Garden Centre, or from eventbrite.com ($15 ).
Here’s a sneak peek at a few special attractions.
A Master Gardener’s garden! Rare perennials, a huge assortment of peonies, lilies and clematis varieties are found in the tiered, terraced, expansive gardens in front of the house. More than 50 hosta specimens, including “praying hands” and “Emperor Wu.” Other notable specimens include thalictrum, ligularia, Missouri primrose, baptista, joe pieweed, papyrus, a ginkgo & magnolia tree, crabapple tree, climbing Japanese hydrangea, boomerang lilac and many more. A small pond takes centre stage in the shaded back yard and a vegetable plot just outside the kitchen door completes this stunning property. The owner likes to create and tweak things and then just enjoy them as she walks in the mulched gardens. She reflects on the fact that grass grew up with all sides of the house that are now turned into gardens.
Pop-up shop: Linen Farm brought to you by Diane Peldszus.
Earthbound Country House – Children’s Education Centre.
A long winding drive way leads to the stately farmhouse surrounded by huge maple trees, it is perched on an elevation overlooking the horse paddocks and barns. Within a white picket fence there are garden rooms on different levels and spectacular water features, the walkway leads to a sitting area with a stunning fireplace. Feature plants are bridal wreath spirea, lilacs, ferns, hostas, just to name a few.
This country property is turned into a children’s summer camp and educational centre. Here children learn how to grow, harvest and prepare fruit and vegetables coming from themed gardens like: pizza bed, smoothie bed, herbal tea bed, breakfast and meat and potatoes bed. One gets to also meet the many animals on the farm: horses, rabbits, pigs, chickens, goats, sheep, alpacas, guinea pigs etc. Herbal tea and iced tea station, meet the animals.
Another property is a Muskoka inspired country gem invites you to while a bit. A mature stand of trees, such as white pines, honey locusts and big willows on both sides of the driveway greet guests. Meandering walkways invite to explore. Along the pathways plantings of heuchera, lavender, Salomon seal and geraniums lead to a large entertaining area with a screened in gazebo. Further down the path is a fire pit overlooking a pond. A weeping red beech, Jacob’s ladder, brunneras and ligularias complete the stunning collection of plant material and stunning garden architecture. Artists Karen Popp and Alex Henderson of the Peter Street Gallery in Orillia.
Other properties include a Carrying Place Country Club property; resident artist Raune-Lee Marshal from Orillia; an English garden in the prestigious Kingscross estate, (succulent display); a polo horse estate, resident artist Margit Sampogna from Woodbridge; the whimsical gardens at the Grackle Coffee House, including the neighbor’s newly established gardens; resident artist Judith Sophie from Orillia. There would be no flowers, fruit and vegetables without bees. Come and talk to the beekeeper Andre Flys of Pioneer Brand Honey, as he opens his beekeeping operation to the garden tour. Resident artist is Denise Flys.
The Schomberg Community Farm open their gates again to the tour, come and wander among the many vegetable plots brimming with seasonal vegetables. Pop-up shops include pottery, tea towels, preserves, plants, herbs and flowers.
