General News

CVC provides the creative and digital tools to get your message across

June 13, 2018   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons


“Communication and communication strategy is not just part of the game – it is the game.”
– Oscar Munoz

Humankind has always had a need to communicate and express ourselves.
While the tools and methods for delivering a message have changed over the millennia, one thing has remained constant – effective communication is key.
King’s Robert Angeloni is a consummate professional, offering integral corporate communication tools. Designing marketing, promotion and training platforms, over a variety of media, CVC Agency really is “an in-house powerhouse.”
But Angeloni, CVC’s President and owner, can’t take all the credit. The talent comes from his family of experts and Angeloni is like a conductor leading an orchestra. Each staff member has a role to play in the big picture and they never miss a beat.
CVC has built an incredible repertoire of services, catering to some high-profile corporate clients. Companies like Home Depot, Allstate, Estee Lauder and American Standard are repeat customers, bolstering CVC’s portfolio.
Angeloni was perhaps ahead of the curve, realizing early on that by bringing a multitude of services in house, you can provide “full circle communications.”
For more than 40 years, CVC has been “performing” miracles for clients across North America, and around the world. From advertising campaigns and training videos, to websites and conferences, CVC brings together top creative minds.
CVC created its own niche by providing the full gamut of marketing, digital production and learning services.
Today’s successful brands realize the importance of strong communications to their bottom line success. CVC helps them with internally-focused communications to keep employees trained, aligned and inspired and externally-focused communications to advertise, attract and engage customers. That’s what Angeloni calls Full Circle Communications. A unique proposition from a unique creative Agency.
Branding, promotions, custom audio – pretty much anything you can think of – is in their wheelhouse.
The company was always innovative and everyone wears a lot of hats. There are few fancy titles and nameplates. Instead of doors, you’ll find offices containing a multitude of knick knacks, often gifted from clients that are reflections of the creative atmosphere that permeates the place.
Angeloni keeps redefining CVC because their clients demand it. Angeloni has always had a creative eye since working as a photographer in his youth. He’s also an accomplished drummer and played with a band for roughly two decades.
CVC utilizes the latest in technological gadgets and computer software to produce videos, photo campaigns and instructional eLearning products. But it all comes down to human creativity, something CVC members have in ample supply.
CVC is a corporation’s digital partner and works closely with CEOs and front-line workers to present the proper image and message. While technology has created a venue for cheap and easy video options, if you want a professional look it has to be done right.
Every project is unique and CVC can transform its in-house studio set from kitchens to bathrooms to workshops. CVC can handle all aspects of video production, working with company reps and professional actors.
Angeloni enjoys working with people at all levels, telling stories, providing educational tools and even coming with catchy jingles. It’s integrated communications at is finest.
Every aspect of video production has its unique challenges and intricacies, all guided by human hands.
CVC staff Producer/director Edward Majkut notes digital effects are their own universe. Majkut, like other CVC talent, often pull together seemingly boring subject matter and create quality productions that rival prime time TV shows. From food preparation to power tools, CVC experts are always looking for new ways of doing things.
Majkut said the often complicated processes are an adventure, with solutions around every corner.
Majkut, like Angeloni, is a musician with an affinity for jazz. The two often jam with clients and colleagues at all hours and have come up with some amazing original scores. The creativity abounds, long after the sun goes down and the office closes for the day. It’s known as CVC after Dark.
The large, state of the art recording studio is a “pallette,” Majkut said, a room that provides all the bells and whistles. But it’s the human factor that brings every idea to life.
CVC may be the unsung heroes of strengthening corporate identity, but they don’t mind. They take a great deal of pride in the end result.
It’s a digital legacy for all to see.
For more, visit www.cvcagency.com or call 905-282-1449.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

King native finds his niche in the film industry

A King City native enjoyed working with some of Hollywood’s finest, but his career journey was far from typical. Jeff Poulis, a graduate of King City Secondary School, has a very shiny memento to show for his hard work. Poulis and his team won an Academy Award for Production Design and Set Production for The Shape of Water, directed by Guillermo del Toro. It drew international praise as one of Del Toro’s most stunningly successful works.

CVC provides the creative and digital tools to get your message across

Humankind has always had a need to communicate and express ourselves. While the tools and methods over delivering a message have changed over the millennia, one thing has remained constant – effective communication is key.

More studio space needed to meet the demand

Art Hindle is like a kid at Disney Land when he’s on the set of a film or TV production. Behind the scenes, he’s a tenacious lobbyist is fighting for incentives, infrastructure and opportunities to keep Ontario’s entertainment industry chugging along.

Nobleton Public School honours retiring head secretary Peggy Weir

Peggy Weir, head secretary at Nobleton Public School, is starting her well-deserved retirement at the end of June. If you’ve ever walked into the halls ...

Systemic attack on bees devastating colonies

The man-made assault on Mother Nature may very well be our undoing. Systemic stresses on bee colonies have resulted in some very concerning losses.

Nominate building for HAC award

Heritage homes are all around us. We often see them while driving through little hamlets around King Township and surrounding municipalities. In most instances it’s just a glance but it’s enough to evoke a sense of place, pride, history, craftsmanship and so many more feelings of adulation.

Volunteer driven to help, increase awareness

A Bolton woman has turned another page in her ongoing chapter of international volunteer exploits. Alexandria Hesketh-Pavilons recently returned from a week-long volunteer mission to Guatemala. Working through International Volunteer Headquarters, Hesketh-Pavilons spent her time hard at work, in the working class village of Ciudad Viejo, south of Antigua.

Dog Tales hits the screen to spread awareness

The plight of our four-legged friends and companions will be highlighted on a new TV series. Dog Tales Rescue launches May 31 on Gusto, starting at 8:30 p.m. The first season involves 10, half-hour shows that explore the real lives of abandoned and rescued animals. Their journeys, veterinary visits and new home in King are all presented, to raise awareness and showcase what they do.

Artist’s work speaks from the soul

A picture is worth much more than a thousand words. A painting reflects a depth of human emotion like nothing else. King artist Nicole Crimi lets her art speak for itself. And it does, loud and clear, with a kaleidoscope of colours that evoke thoughts and feelings. For the casual observer, it’s almost like witnessing creation itself.

Journey to ground-breaking discovery a fascinating tale

A King couple’s journey from international communications to being on the verge of a medical breakthrough, has been a long, arduous one. A love of science, coupled with informing and helping the public, sparked their interest, and launched them on a fantastic voyage.

Commentary

Residents are all so intricately connected

No man is an island, wrote John Donne in the 1600s. He was referring to the fact we are all connected as friends and members of the same community. In order to strive and thrive, we must be part of something bigger than ourselves.

Looking for the ultimate utopian society

The world is a very interesting place, and since Ontarians are inundated by election promises, it’s a good time to take stock. My son and I discussed the pros and cons of various systems over breakfast one morning. I pointed out that there are many regimes, dictatorships and government systems, and each has its pros and cons.

A society where $1 million doesn’t mean much

“If I had a million dollars ... I’d be rich,” goes the 1992 song by Canadian group The Barenaked Ladies. The song has become a cult classic, and it still brings a smile to my face when I hear it on the radio. Among the top frivolities the band members would buy with their new-found fortune are: A house and furniture; a K-car; tree fort; an exotic pet like a llama or an emu; lots of Kraft Dinner with expensive ketchup, and a monkey.

What are we doing to preserve our ‘faith?’

Living vicariously through my eldest daughter’s exploits, I pondered faith and culture recently. Lexie just returned from a week-long volunteer mission trip to Guatemala. She likes to be fully immersed in the culture of every country she visits.

Is artificial intelligence all it’s cracked up to be?

Intelligence is defined as a capacity for learning, reasoning, understanding, and similar forms of mental activity; an aptitude in grasping truths, relationships, facts, meanings, etc. It’s a manifestation of a high mental capacity.

The ‘dash’ that represents our lives

When you read an obituary, it often mentions the person’s birth year and year of their death, separate by a small, seemingly insignificant dash. But this “dash” represents their life and all that it entailed. Not insignificant at all, but rather THE most significant of all.

We’re responsible for shaping our youth

In many ways, we are all teenagers. Some of us grow out of it, and others don’t. Priestley is quite right when he observes that teens are a product of their environment. We planted the seeds, nurtured them and let them grow.

Loss creates discussion and speculation

The loss of a longtime friend and colleague took many by surprise recently. When you lose a peer, you become a bit shaken. It’s a wake-up call, and reminds us all of our mortality. We all know that as mortal human beings, we will one day pass on, but we do everything we can to avoid this eventuality. Many don’t like talking about it, either.

Data leaks are the price of mega-technology

We’ve been enjoying the connectivity the Internet brings for almost 40 years now. Can you believe it? The World Wide Web was born in the 1980s, linking hypertext documents into an information system, accessible from any node on the network.

Some kids will never shoot for the stars

I was uplifted by some inspirational words by guests speakers at a Guiding banquet last week. Caledon regional councillor Annette Groves, and King’s own LCol (ret’d) Susan Beharriell, offered some encouragement to young women about overcoming obstacles and challenges, and really setting your sights as high as you can.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open