CVC provides the creative and digital tools to get your message across

June 13, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons



“Communication and communication strategy is not just part of the game – it is the game.”

– Oscar Munoz

Humankind has always had a need to communicate and express ourselves.

While the tools and methods for delivering a message have changed over the millennia, one thing has remained constant – effective communication is key.

King’s Robert Angeloni is a consummate professional, offering integral corporate communication tools. Designing marketing, promotion and training platforms, over a variety of media, CVC Agency really is “an in-house powerhouse.”

But Angeloni, CVC’s President and owner, can’t take all the credit. The talent comes from his family of experts and Angeloni is like a conductor leading an orchestra. Each staff member has a role to play in the big picture and they never miss a beat.

CVC has built an incredible repertoire of services, catering to some high-profile corporate clients. Companies like Home Depot, Allstate, Estee Lauder and American Standard are repeat customers, bolstering CVC’s portfolio.

Angeloni was perhaps ahead of the curve, realizing early on that by bringing a multitude of services in house, you can provide “full circle communications.”

For more than 40 years, CVC has been “performing” miracles for clients across North America, and around the world. From advertising campaigns and training videos, to websites and conferences, CVC brings together top creative minds.

CVC created its own niche by providing the full gamut of marketing, digital production and learning services.

Today’s successful brands realize the importance of strong communications to their bottom line success. CVC helps them with internally-focused communications to keep employees trained, aligned and inspired and externally-focused communications to advertise, attract and engage customers. That’s what Angeloni calls Full Circle Communications. A unique proposition from a unique creative Agency.

Branding, promotions, custom audio – pretty much anything you can think of – is in their wheelhouse.

The company was always innovative and everyone wears a lot of hats. There are few fancy titles and nameplates. Instead of doors, you’ll find offices containing a multitude of knick knacks, often gifted from clients that are reflections of the creative atmosphere that permeates the place.

Angeloni keeps redefining CVC because their clients demand it. Angeloni has always had a creative eye since working as a photographer in his youth. He’s also an accomplished drummer and played with a band for roughly two decades.

CVC utilizes the latest in technological gadgets and computer software to produce videos, photo campaigns and instructional eLearning products. But it all comes down to human creativity, something CVC members have in ample supply.

CVC is a corporation’s digital partner and works closely with CEOs and front-line workers to present the proper image and message. While technology has created a venue for cheap and easy video options, if you want a professional look it has to be done right.

Every project is unique and CVC can transform its in-house studio set from kitchens to bathrooms to workshops. CVC can handle all aspects of video production, working with company reps and professional actors.

Angeloni enjoys working with people at all levels, telling stories, providing educational tools and even coming with catchy jingles. It’s integrated communications at is finest.

Every aspect of video production has its unique challenges and intricacies, all guided by human hands.

CVC staff Producer/director Edward Majkut notes digital effects are their own universe. Majkut, like other CVC talent, often pull together seemingly boring subject matter and create quality productions that rival prime time TV shows. From food preparation to power tools, CVC experts are always looking for new ways of doing things.

Majkut said the often complicated processes are an adventure, with solutions around every corner.

Majkut, like Angeloni, is a musician with an affinity for jazz. The two often jam with clients and colleagues at all hours and have come up with some amazing original scores. The creativity abounds, long after the sun goes down and the office closes for the day. It’s known as CVC after Dark.

The large, state of the art recording studio is a “pallette,” Majkut said, a room that provides all the bells and whistles. But it’s the human factor that brings every idea to life.

CVC may be the unsung heroes of strengthening corporate identity, but they don’t mind. They take a great deal of pride in the end result.

It’s a digital legacy for all to see.

For more, visit www.cvcagency.com or call 905-282-1449.

