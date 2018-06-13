King representatives ready to work with new MPPs

June 13, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
With the election over, King representatives are gearing up to work with our newly elected MPPs – Stephen Lecce and Caroline Mulroney.
Mayor Steve Pellegrini said he’s “excited” and “optimistic” that King’s voice will be heard at Queen’s Park. “The future looks bright.”
Pellegrini noted both Lecce and Mulroney, during their campaigns, pointed to the needs of King – infrastructure and high-speed Internet.
The mayor pointed out that the election of Paul Calandra will also be “good for King.” Calandra defeated Dr. Helena Jaczek in the riding of Markham-Stouffville. Calandra served as Parliamentary Secretary to Prime Minister Stephen Harper.
“The more support we can get from those who understand King, the better,” Pellegrini observed.
The mayor also pointed out that Premier-elect Doug Ford has a depth of people to draw from as he forms his cabinet. King may very well be represented by at least one cabinet minister.
Pellegrini is optimistic the next four years should be good for King.
Tom Allen, president of the King Chamber of Commerce, is also anxious to work with our new MPPs.
“As a Chamber of Commerce we look forward to policy from Queen’s Park that will set an environment in which local business thrives, so we can provide great service to customers and hire more staff,” he said.
Allen also thanked all of the candidates who participated in the election and all-candidates’ debates.
“We need candidates who provide clear alternatives to the electorate and an engaged electorate so there’s a clear mandate for the eventual winner; we had both of these in this elections,” he observed.
Deb Schulte, MP for King-Vaughan, said she’s looking forward to working with both Lecce and Mulroney. She pointed out there’s a lot of co-operation among all levels of government and there are a lot of issues in this riding that need to be addressed.
Infrastructure, affordable housing, help for seniors, and high-speed internet are issues both the provincial and federal government are interested in.
Moving forward, Schulte said she’s anxious to work closely with Lecce to help King-Vaughan constituents and “make the community even better.”
You must be logged in to post a comment.