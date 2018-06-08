Lecce, Mulroney are King’s new MPPs

June 8, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Stephen Lecce and Caroline Mulroney will represent King residents at Queen’s Park, in the new Conservative government.
Both won handily over their opponents in Thursday night’s election, that saw the PCs gain a clear majority. Lecce and Mulroney were part of a Conservative sweep that turned York Region blue.
Lecce is the first MPP for King-Vaughan, winning with a huge 29,136 to 12,012 margin over Liberal Marilyn Iafrate. The NDP’s Andrea Beal was a distant third with 7,921 votes.
Green Party candidate Greg Locke was fourth with 1,754 votes ,followed by Trillium Roman Evtukh (252), Libertarian Yan Simkin (235) and Ontario Moderate Party candidate Tatiana Babitch (151).
Mulroney becomes the newest MPP in York-Simcoe in more than 20 years, garnering 26,050 votes, a whopping 57.26% of the vote. She held a 15,395-vote margin over the NDP’s Dave Szollosy, who finished second (10,655), ahead of Liberal Loralea Carruthers, who earned only 6,138 votes.
Green candidate Alexandra Zalucky took fourth with 2,195 votes, followed by Libertarian Ioan Silviu Druma-Strugariu (264) and Moderate Party candidate Franco Colavecchia (150).
