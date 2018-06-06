Sports

King’s MacLennan named Canadian Olympic Committee executive

June 6, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Rosie MacLennan, seen here at her hometown of King’s celebration in honour of her second Olympic gold medal in 2016, was named vice-chair of the Canadian Olympic Committee’s Athlete Commission.

By Jake Courtepatte

Rosie MacLennan has found her way twice to the top of the Olympic podium.
Now she has set her sights on ensuring future Canadian athletes can reach the same heights.
The King City native, and two-time Olympic gold medalist in women’s trampoline, was named Friday as the new vice-chair of the Canadian Olympic Committee’s Athletes Commission.
MacLennan said she was “honoured” by the appointment, and “looking forward to helping other Canadian athletes achieve their dreams.”
Made up of 12 athletes from across a variety of summer and winter sports, the Athlete’s Commission is a vital subsection of the Canadian Olympic experience, representing the voice of the athletes to the board of directors, offering opinions on policy and program decisions as well as athlete funding.
Despite adding an executive role to her ever-growing athletic resume, MacLennan is not done on the trampoline just yet. The 29-year old is preparing to defend her title at the Canadian Championships in Trampoline Gymnastics next month in Lethbridge, Alberta.
She also took home the national title in 2016, shortly before earning her second gold medal at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio.

         

