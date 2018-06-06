Nobleton Public School honours retiring head secretary Peggy Weir

June 6, 2018 · 0 Comments
Peggy Weir, head secretary at Nobleton Public School, is starting her well-deserved retirement at the end of June.
If you’ve ever walked into the halls of Nobleton Public School, then you will recognize “Mrs. Weir,” as she’s known to the students, and “Peggy” as she’s known to the staff. With 32 years of experience working for the York Region District School Board, Peggy is the hub of knowledge about every family, permit, procedure, form, budget item, attendance list, bus booking, purchase order, late slip, and medical need at the school.
The answer to most questions from staff and parents: “Ask Mrs. Weir – she’ll know!”
Peggy Weir has worked for the York Region District School Board for 32 years, and at Nobleton Public School for 22 of those years. Her career path is an interesting one. Early in her working life, she was employed as a records clerk for the York Region Police, and then for a horse racing farm. She then moved out west, working for the Calgary police. In Winnipeg, Peggy was an office manager for a sales group, before returning to Ontario to work in the payroll department for the York Region District School Board.
It was the beginning of her career with the board. Soon after she had a bad injury after falling off a horse and breaking her back. After a year long recovery, Peggy went back to work for the school board as a dispatcher. She then went on to work as a secretary at Watson Public School for a year, before transferring to Nobleton in position as head secretary. Twenty-two years later she states: “My job is never boring! It is always unpredictable, but I have to say, it’s all the kids that have made it so amazing. They have provided me with many fond memories, and a lot of laughs!”
Peggy’s tenacity no doubt comes from some challenging life experiences she has had – raising two boys on her own, surviving two separate house fires, and fighting through physical rehabilitation two times from broken back injuries.
In addition to overcoming her own challenges, Peggy has been giving back by helping the Nobleton community in a huge way for many years. Peggy has been involved in organizing the Nobleton Christmas Drive since its beginning in 1995, when local parent Mary (Mimi) Minialoff-Lyons noticed a need in the community. The school principal at the time, Bill Currie, recommended that Peggy help by keeping an eye out for families who might be in need of some help around the holiday season. Mary and Peggy worked together, and community support was fantastic. The school became the organizational hub for donations and gifts. Local families and organizations including the Lions Club, the Rotary Club, Tim Hortons, and the King Fire Department soon became involved in supporting the Nobleton Christmas Drive, which continues to this day to supply families in need with a turkey dinner, outerwear, clothing, and gifts for the children.
Even as she looks towards retirement, Peggy plans to continue working with Mary as an active volunteer on the Nobleton Christmas Drive.
How else will Peggy spend her retirement? She is looking forward to travelling and spending time doing the everyday things that she has not had time for during her long, busy career. Most of all, she is ecstatic about the time she will be able to spend with her two grandchildren, Forest (2 1/2) and Cypher (1 month). And the grandkids can’t wait to spend more time with Grandma Peggy!
To celebrate her retirement, an open house will be held for Peggy at Nobleton Public School on Thursday, June 14 from 4 to 6 p.m.
You must be logged in to post a comment.