Headline News

Residents vocal in opposition to drive-through plan

June 6, 2018   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Residents in King City made it clear that a proposed Starbucks drive-through is not welcome in their neighbourhood.
Increased traffic, congestion and safety were all cited as major reasons this drive-through would have a negative impact on the neighbourhood.
Resident after resident appeared before councillors recently to voice their opposition, following a presentation on the plans for the drive-through at the corner of Spring Hill Drive and King Road, west of Dufferin.
Springgreen Holdings Ltd. is asking for a zoning bylaw amendment to permit the commercial use on the .78-acre property at 10 Spring Hill Drive. This parcel is a bit of anomaly, left over from the subdivision. Previously, a plan has been submitted for a townhouse development on the site, but staff deemed this inappropriate for this spot.
The plan is to build a 2,800-square-foot Starbucks with a drive-through, patio, garbage enclosure, loading space and 36 parking spots. Access would be a right-in only on King Road, and full entry/exit on Spring Hill.
Staff noted the property is currently designated low density residential in the King City Community Plan. The property was then placed in a transitional zone as a development “placeholder” which would require further approvals to establish an appropriate use for the land.
This parcel is presenting some challenges, since its small size limits its flexibility to accommodate any residential housing.
While it’s located across the road from the King’s Ridge Marketplace, it’s at the end of a residential subdivision, and would cause added congestion and traffic woes for residents.
The property is surrounded by a wide variety of land uses, including residential, commercial, open space and environmental protection lands.
Township staff noted the exterior concept has been reviewed and they want the siting and layout of the drive-through to be hidden and screened. The irregular shape of the parcel limits the location of the drive-through.
Staff will continue to review the application and public comments with the applicant and report back to council.
According to Don Given, president, Malone Given Parsons, on behalf of the applicant, Starbucks differs from other coffee shops in that its customers tend to stay longer, upwards of 40 minutes. Their drive-through isn’t expected to be as busy as others. He said they will work to make it an attractive gateway in King City and return to staff with something appropriate.
One King City resident said there is already a traffic problem on Spring Hill, with high volumes at peak times. Speeding and pedestrian safety are real worries, he said.
Another resident commented that this proposal is far worse than townhouses. Starbucks won’t contribute to a safe neighbourhood and it’s not conducive to the community look and feel.
A Lilly Valley resident said it’s already a challenge to navigate the traffic in the area, and this will only add to the problems.
A Spring Hill Drive resident called the current situation “crazy,” and asked the Township to do a traffic and speeding analysis.
Another called the current situation on Spring Hill “ridiculous” and finds the Starbuck plan shocking. She said it can’t just be about money.
Another Lilly Valley resident called it “insane,” adding they moved to this quiet neighbourhood to enjoy all that King City has to offer. She asked councillors to respect King’s rural nature.
A Lavender Valley resident said her children can’t play on the front lawn because of the traffic. The street is a “runway” and residents have asked for traffic calming measures in the past.
A drive-through would cheapen the neighbourhood, one resident said, adding there must be a better place for it.
Collard Drive resident Judith Tenebaum said the residents have it abundantly clear they won’t want or need a drive-through. This “spot zoning” benefits the landowner, not the neighbourhood and area children deserve a safe path. Crossing a drive-through, she contends, is never safe for kids.
Councillor Cleve Mortelliti said he was surprised to hear of the pre-existing traffic woes on Spring Hill and he asked staff that all resident correspondence on the issue be provided.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

More studio space needed to meet the demand

Art Hindle is like a kid at Disney Land when he’s on the set of a film or TV production. Behind the scenes, he’s a tenacious lobbyist is fighting for incentives, infrastructure and opportunities to keep Ontario’s entertainment industry chugging along.

Nobleton Public School honours retiring head secretary Peggy Weir

Peggy Weir, head secretary at Nobleton Public School, is starting her well-deserved retirement at the end of June. If you’ve ever walked into the halls ...

Systemic attack on bees devastating colonies

The man-made assault on Mother Nature may very well be our undoing. Systemic stresses on bee colonies have resulted in some very concerning losses.

Nominate building for HAC award

Heritage homes are all around us. We often see them while driving through little hamlets around King Township and surrounding municipalities. In most instances it’s just a glance but it’s enough to evoke a sense of place, pride, history, craftsmanship and so many more feelings of adulation.

Volunteer driven to help, increase awareness

A Bolton woman has turned another page in her ongoing chapter of international volunteer exploits. Alexandria Hesketh-Pavilons recently returned from a week-long volunteer mission to Guatemala. Working through International Volunteer Headquarters, Hesketh-Pavilons spent her time hard at work, in the working class village of Ciudad Viejo, south of Antigua.

Dog Tales hits the screen to spread awareness

The plight of our four-legged friends and companions will be highlighted on a new TV series. Dog Tales Rescue launches May 31 on Gusto, starting at 8:30 p.m. The first season involves 10, half-hour shows that explore the real lives of abandoned and rescued animals. Their journeys, veterinary visits and new home in King are all presented, to raise awareness and showcase what they do.

Artist’s work speaks from the soul

A picture is worth much more than a thousand words. A painting reflects a depth of human emotion like nothing else. King artist Nicole Crimi lets her art speak for itself. And it does, loud and clear, with a kaleidoscope of colours that evoke thoughts and feelings. For the casual observer, it’s almost like witnessing creation itself.

Walker encourages teens who give back

The importance of volunteering hasn’t gone unnoticed. In fact, it’s celebrated. Marking the 10th Give Back Awards, this year’s winners donated almost 6,000 hours of community service in their four years of high school.

Journey to ground-breaking discovery a fascinating tale

A King couple’s journey from international communications to being on the verge of a medical breakthrough, has been a long, arduous one. A love of science, coupled with informing and helping the public, sparked their interest, and launched them on a fantastic voyage.

Dismissal of motion shows ‘one-sidedness’ of anti-SLAPP legislation, counsel says

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice dismissed a motion seeking to terminate a defamation lawsuit in a decision, that highlights the one-sidedness of anti-SLAPP (strategic lawsuit against public participation) legislation.

Commentary

Looking for the ultimate utopian society

The world is a very interesting place, and since Ontarians are inundated by election promises, it’s a good time to take stock. My son and I discussed the pros and cons of various systems over breakfast one morning. I pointed out that there are many regimes, dictatorships and government systems, and each has its pros and cons.

A society where $1 million doesn’t mean much

“If I had a million dollars ... I’d be rich,” goes the 1992 song by Canadian group The Barenaked Ladies. The song has become a cult classic, and it still brings a smile to my face when I hear it on the radio. Among the top frivolities the band members would buy with their new-found fortune are: A house and furniture; a K-car; tree fort; an exotic pet like a llama or an emu; lots of Kraft Dinner with expensive ketchup, and a monkey.

What are we doing to preserve our ‘faith?’

Living vicariously through my eldest daughter’s exploits, I pondered faith and culture recently. Lexie just returned from a week-long volunteer mission trip to Guatemala. She likes to be fully immersed in the culture of every country she visits.

Is artificial intelligence all it’s cracked up to be?

Intelligence is defined as a capacity for learning, reasoning, understanding, and similar forms of mental activity; an aptitude in grasping truths, relationships, facts, meanings, etc. It’s a manifestation of a high mental capacity.

The ‘dash’ that represents our lives

When you read an obituary, it often mentions the person’s birth year and year of their death, separate by a small, seemingly insignificant dash. But this “dash” represents their life and all that it entailed. Not insignificant at all, but rather THE most significant of all.

We’re responsible for shaping our youth

In many ways, we are all teenagers. Some of us grow out of it, and others don’t. Priestley is quite right when he observes that teens are a product of their environment. We planted the seeds, nurtured them and let them grow.

Loss creates discussion and speculation

The loss of a longtime friend and colleague took many by surprise recently. When you lose a peer, you become a bit shaken. It’s a wake-up call, and reminds us all of our mortality. We all know that as mortal human beings, we will one day pass on, but we do everything we can to avoid this eventuality. Many don’t like talking about it, either.

Data leaks are the price of mega-technology

We’ve been enjoying the connectivity the Internet brings for almost 40 years now. Can you believe it? The World Wide Web was born in the 1980s, linking hypertext documents into an information system, accessible from any node on the network.

Some kids will never shoot for the stars

I was uplifted by some inspirational words by guests speakers at a Guiding banquet last week. Caledon regional councillor Annette Groves, and King’s own LCol (ret’d) Susan Beharriell, offered some encouragement to young women about overcoming obstacles and challenges, and really setting your sights as high as you can.

Canada’s ‘greenwash’ on reducing greenhouse gases

The government of Canada declared March 15 that it was going to dedicate $500 million to projects aimed at reducing greenhouse gases. Brilliant. The year is 2018. It is 30 years since the alarm was sounded in Toronto by the World Meteorological Society. In this case, better late than never doesn’t quite cut it.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open