Nominate building for HAC award

May 30, 2018
By Augusto R. Nalli
Chair, Heritage Advisory Committee
Heritage homes are all around us. We often see them while driving through little hamlets around King Township and surrounding municipalities.
In most instances it’s just a glance but it’s enough to evoke a sense of place, pride, history, craftsmanship and so many more feelings of adulation.
The King Township Heritage Advisory Committee wants to celebrate these kinds of properties as these properties are vital to maintaining our unique community character. The 2018 Heritage Award is open for nominations.
Submit your nomination of a heritage building worthy of recognition. The owner of the winning property will be awarded a framed illustration of their building created by local artist Donna Greenstein. Award of the framed drawing and announcement of the selected property will be made by Mayor Steve Pellegrini at a September 2018 council meeting.
You can submit by email (heritage@king.ca) or by mail (Heritage Planning, King Township, 2075 King Road, King City L7B 1A1). The contest closes on Tuesday, July 3.
The nomination must be a King Township property and include the municipal address of the property being nominated; also include your own name and contact information. If feasible provide a photograph of your nomination. Nomination forms can also be used and will be available at the King Township municipal office, libraries and other municipal buildings.
The Heritage Advisory Committee will select the winner using their pre-determined criteria. Specifically, HAC will evaluate the nominees for cultural heritage value and interest. And they will consider to what extent a property simply “stands out” because of the creativity used to implement a conservation solution or the evident commitment of time and resources to maintain or improve the building. Send in your nomination(s) today.
In 2017 the selected property crowned the “2017 Heritage Award” was 2207 King Road, referred to as the home of “Thomas Ferguson Gentleman” by the plaque adorned at the front of the house. It was built by Thomas Ferguson (b.1820 – d. 1898) in 1872 to serve as his retirement residence. The house was later owned by Dr. Quentin Alexander Hardy who served overseas with the Royal Canadian Medical Corps during WWII. He graduated from both McGill University and the University of Toronto. Dr. Hardy practiced as a family physician and general surgeon in King City and York Central Hospital.
The property is currently owned by Mrs. Isabelle Cameron who purchased it 50 years ago in 1968 from Dr. Hardy. Mrs. Cameron and her husband were looking for real estate in the area and decided to purchase the lovely gothic style home.
Let’s celebrate our heritage together – submit your nominations!
