Township boosts groups with community grants

May 30, 2018   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Seven organizations will benefit from funding from King Township this year.
In all, 15 organizations applied for more than $31,000. In the end, the seven were chosen to receive a total of $8,750.
In reviewing the requests, Township staff ensured the applications met certain criteria and they also considered past contributions.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of York will receive $2,500. CHATS will get $1,000 and Hope House Community Hospice will also receive $1,000.
The Kettleby Cemetery will get the $500 requested and the King Township Food Bank will receive $750.
Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation will receive $2,500 and York Region 55+ Games will get $500.
Staff decided to increase the amounts to Hope House and CHATS due to increased service demands by King residents.
Several local groups were denied funding this year, including the Dufferin Marsh Nature Connection, Kettleby Village Association, Nobleton & King City Horticultural Society and Schomberg Farmers’ Market.
Staff noted that in some of these cases, they took into account “in kind” services provided by the Township. As well, staff believed that these groups could access alternative sources of funding.
Of the pool of funding, another $18,250 has yet to be allocated.A balance of $9,500 will be available to support requests received throughout 2018.
The Township also contributes to other community events. The Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Fund receives $400 and $1,600 goes to high school graduation awards. Another $1,000 is directed to the Victoria Day fireworks event in Nobleton. The Municipality also supports the Schomberg Fair and A Main Street Christmas.
Council also decided to divide remaining funds to Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation, Mackenzie Health and United Way Greater Toronto.

         

