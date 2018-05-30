LPAT details revealed

The man-made assault on Mother Nature may very well be our undoing. Systemic stresses on bee colonies have resulted in some very concerning losses.

Heritage homes are all around us. We often see them while driving through little hamlets around King Township and surrounding municipalities. In most instances it’s just a glance but it’s enough to evoke a sense of place, pride, history, craftsmanship and so many more feelings of adulation.

A Bolton woman has turned another page in her ongoing chapter of international volunteer exploits. Alexandria Hesketh-Pavilons recently returned from a week-long volunteer mission to Guatemala. Working through International Volunteer Headquarters, Hesketh-Pavilons spent her time hard at work, in the working class village of Ciudad Viejo, south of Antigua.

The plight of our four-legged friends and companions will be highlighted on a new TV series. Dog Tales Rescue launches May 31 on Gusto, starting at 8:30 p.m. The first season involves 10, half-hour shows that explore the real lives of abandoned and rescued animals. Their journeys, veterinary visits and new home in King are all presented, to raise awareness and showcase what they do.

A picture is worth much more than a thousand words. A painting reflects a depth of human emotion like nothing else. King artist Nicole Crimi lets her art speak for itself. And it does, loud and clear, with a kaleidoscope of colours that evoke thoughts and feelings. For the casual observer, it’s almost like witnessing creation itself.

The importance of volunteering hasn’t gone unnoticed. In fact, it’s celebrated. Marking the 10th Give Back Awards, this year’s winners donated almost 6,000 hours of community service in their four years of high school.

A King couple’s journey from international communications to being on the verge of a medical breakthrough, has been a long, arduous one. A love of science, coupled with informing and helping the public, sparked their interest, and launched them on a fantastic voyage.

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice dismissed a motion seeking to terminate a defamation lawsuit in a decision, that highlights the one-sidedness of anti-SLAPP (strategic lawsuit against public participation) legislation.

God’s greatest creations won’t last forever. Few things do. But a King artist hopes his bronze sculptures will stand the test of time. Their lifespans may rival that of the ancient wonders. Brett Davis is an old soul. The owner of Age of Bronze, Davis has been celebrating the human form by making public and commission-based bronze sculptures for more than three decades.

Sue DelPlavignano feels deeply. So deeply in fact that she’s more than happy to share some secrets to living a well balanced life. The Reiki Master from King City offers a vast array of holistic services, at King West Chiropractic and Wellness Centre.