Spray Lake shreds through opening weekend

May 23, 2018 · 0 Comments
Spray Lake in King opened their doors to the public this weekend to kick off the summer waterskiing and wakeboarding season, including the cabled Ranch park.
By Jake Courtepatte
The water was cold, but the tricks were hot at Spray Lake Watersports and Activity Centre over opening weekend.
Dozens of thrill-seekers hit the waters for waterskiing and wakeboarding sessions, taking advantage of Ontario’s most advanced straight-line cable waterpark in the Ranch Wakepark.
The park is also offering a kid’s camp program this season, open to all ages and experience levels for weekend camps throughout July and August.
The ever-changing Spray Lake has made some upgrades in the last off-season, including a new wraparound deck at the office, a covered pavilion on the waterfront, as well as new benches and décor.
Aside from special events, the Wake Park is open seven days a week from June through August, 12 to 7 p.m.
More info and pricing can be found at www.theranchwakepark.com.
