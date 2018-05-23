Dog Tales hits the screen to spread awareness

May 23, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
The plight of our four-legged friends and companions will be highlighted on a new TV series.
Dog Tales Rescue launches May 31 on Gusto, starting at 8:30 p.m.
The first season involves 10, half-hour shows that explore the real lives of abandoned and rescued animals. Their journeys, veterinary visits and new home in King are all presented, to raise awareness and showcase what they do.
Dog Tales, a renowned sanctuary and rescue facility, was created by Rob Scheinberg and Danielle Eden-Scheinberg in 2014. This a one-of-a-kind dog and horse sanctuary takes in abused and neglected animals that would not have otherwise been given a second chance at a better life. They take care of their medical needs, and their goal is to find them the right homes, where they will be loved and cared for the rest of their lives. Their passion is animals, a passion that is shared by the incredible staff and volunteers.
Scheinberg said he’s “super excited” about the show, which has already been given the green light for season two, which starts filming this summer at the 48-acre facility.
Rob said they wanted an informative, high quality real-life drama, that centres on the animals. Viewers will be impressed with the adventures and happy endings depicted.
Scheinberg noted Bell Media approached them with the idea and they were happy to accommodate the film crews.
“Dog Tales Rescue is a world-class facility and we can’t wait to tell the stories of benevolent sanctuary co-founders Danielle and Rob and the remarkable animals they have rescued,” said Pat DiVittorio, vice-president, CTV and Specialty Programming, “With our continued goal to bring unique and premium programming to Gusto, this series is sure to both inspire and tug at the heartstrings of our viewers.”
In the series premiere of Dog Tales Rescue May 31, Rob and Danielle introduce the sanctuary. The team puts together a creative photo shoot to help boost adoption rates, and lead horse handler Ilana tries to integrate a new horse with the herd. Potential new adoptive parents Shelley and Emmanuel come to meet dog Samuel after seeing a social media post in which he was featured. Before they can adopt Samuel, they must bring their dog Phoebe to Dog Tales to see if the two dogs will hit it off.
The Dog Tales property includes kilometers of walking trails, a therapy pool, a grooming spa, a pig mud bath, a horse paddock, a fenced play area, and a splash pad for the dogs. Dog Tales provides rescue animals with medical care, training, and, of course, lots of love!
Dog Tales Rescue is a co-production between Motion Content Group and Bell Media Studios and is distributed by DCD Rights.
For more on the facility, visit dogtales.ca
