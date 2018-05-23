TWC releases fox back into the wild in King

May 23, 2018 · 0 Comments
A young red fox has been given a new lease on life, thanks to the efforts of the Toronto Wildlife Centre (TWC).
TWC members, along with Mayor Steve Pellegrini, released the male fox into the wild last week, on a private property on Weston Road.
Andrew Wright, rescue team leader with TWC, noted the King homeowner was thrilled to have the young male fox back “home.”
Wright said it was a “beautiful evening” and releasing a healed and healthy animal is “the reason for our existence.”
She originally called TWC when she noticed the fox, who seemed in distress. TWC is contracted by King Township to provide wild animal services.
Staffer Stacey Freeman and a volunteer arrived and contained him with a rather inventive plan.
Back at TWC, treatment began for mange, a common but potentially fatal disease. Caused by parasites, this results in severe itching, hair loss and the formation of debilitating scabs and lesions. This fox also had necrosis of the tip of the tail, and a small portion had to be amputated.
Wright pointed out that mange is easily treated with medication and healing begins quickly.
The fox was in their care for roughly nine weeks and upon being released, he darted away from his human saviours.
Toronto Wildlife Centre promotes the peaceful coexistence of people and wildlife by providing education and expert advice about wildlife situations, and providing medical care to sick, injured and orphaned wild animals with the ultimate goal of releasing healthy animals back into the wild.
For more, vsit www.torontowildlifecentre.com
