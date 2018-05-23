Two arrested in series of break-ins

May 23, 2018 · 0 Comments
Investigators with the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit have arrested two people after a series of robberies in Richmond Hill and the Township of King.
The six robberies occurred at various financial institutions and one restaurant during April and May. After an investigation, members of the Hold-Up Unit were able to identify two people and they were arrested without incident on Wednesday, May 15.
Ross MacNab, 35, of no fixed address, was charged with four counts of robbery, two counts of attempted robbery, six counts of disguise with intent and five counts of using a firearm while committing an offence. He was also charged with several other firearms related offences.
Police also charged Ravina Maharaj, 22, of no fixed address, with two counts of attempted robbery as well as unauthorized possession and careless use of a firearm.
MacNab will be appearing next before the Ontario Court of Justice in Newmarket on May 23, and Miss Maharaj will be appearing again on May 17.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6631, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.
