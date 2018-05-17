Artist’s work speaks from the soul

By Mark Pavilons

A picture is worth much more than a thousand words. A painting reflects a depth of human emotion like nothing else.

King artist Nicole Crimi lets her art speak for itself. And it does, loud and clear, with a kaleidoscope of colours that evoke thoughts and feelings. For the casual observer, it’s almost like witnessing creation itself.

“I paint what I can’t say in words,” she said, noting her art is an honest reflection of her soul, and beckons to tell their tales. “Art means so much to me. It makes me so happy to share it with others.”

The 21-year-old admits she’s still finding herself as an artist. She’s currently concentrating on what she calls hyper-realistic abstract, mostly because she’s always looking for a challenge. The details in her paintings all tell a story and the oils she uses allow her complete freedom as they come together, and mingle on the canvas.

She simply loves bright colours that evoke energy and positivity. She stresses she’s not reproducing or copying her subject matter, but rather she manipulates the colours and shapes to bring the images to life.

Her current labour of love is a pair of elephants, an image from her mind’s eye. It’s part of a global effort to preserve the majestic African elephant. It will go up for auction in the fall, to help support Stop Poaching Now, a Los Angeles-based charity dedicated to stopping the illegal trade of threatened and endangered species; the illegal trade of animal products, and the over-exploitation of endangered species in general. They work with partners on the ground to protect and rehabilitate animal populations threatened by poaching, and to educate children globally about the dire consequences of this trade. Their mission is to “inspire a social movement and ensure the long-term survival of vulnerable species.”

The group emphasizes the negative environmental and economic impacts of these animals’ diminishing population sizes. They produce educational content for mass online consumption and seek to educate and influence global populations, dignitaries, and political leaders. For more, visit https://www.stoppoaching-now.org

Crimi’s piece will go to the highest bidder at a gala celebration in Hollywood this coming November.

Her love of elephants grew during a recent visit to a sanctuary in Thailand. After learning about the impacts of poaching, she felt she had to do something.

Her entwined elephants with trunks outstretched presents a positive image, one that includes the infinity symbol, in hopes the species will live forever.

She hopes she captured the beauty, energy and innocence of these amazing creatures.

Here in Canada, we’re far removed from the issue, but she hopes to get this message across through her art. She wants others to look at the charity and share in their efforts.

Art, she said, has so much power and it can relay so much information. Nicole’s art is totally expressive and her vast array of paintings have drawn international acclaim. From portraits and landscapes to still life and wildlife, Crimi’s work has one thing in common – unbridled feelings that reach out and touch the art lover.

The process for her is liberating, and she loves seeing people’s reaction to her paintings. She works out her feelings and pent-up emotions by letting the canvass and the paints lead the way.

She hopes to complete a few more pieces and have a solo exhibit by the end of 2019.

Crimi attended St. Thomas of Villanova College and just graduated from McMaster University in Hamilton. She’s currently looking into medical schools and plans to become a physician.

She loves people as much as she loves elephants. Her passion for reaching out with a message permeates her studies, volunteer work and her art.

Art, she stressed, is valuable in many ways. It’s something to be enjoyed; it spreads awareness; it teaches and inspires. It also helps the artist herself learn and grow.

Nicole is known for her iconic role as Kylie George (Regina George’s iconic younger sister) in Mean Girls). She became known for dancing to “girls gone wild” at just 7 years old. This year marks the movie’s 14th anniversary and still has quite the following.

For more on Crimi’s work and passion, visit nicolecrimiart on Instagram or Facebook.

