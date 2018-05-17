General News

Artist’s work speaks from the soul

May 17, 2018   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

A picture is worth much more than a thousand words. A painting reflects a depth of human emotion like nothing else.
King artist Nicole Crimi lets her art speak for itself. And it does, loud and clear, with a kaleidoscope of colours that evoke thoughts and feelings. For the casual observer, it’s almost like witnessing creation itself.
“I paint what I can’t say in words,” she said, noting her art is an honest reflection of her soul, and beckons to tell their tales. “Art means so much to me. It makes me so happy to share it with others.”
The 21-year-old admits she’s still finding herself as an artist. She’s currently concentrating on what she calls hyper-realistic abstract, mostly because she’s always looking for a challenge. The details in her paintings all tell a story and the oils she uses allow her complete freedom as they come together, and mingle on the canvas.
She simply loves bright colours that evoke energy and positivity. She stresses she’s not reproducing or copying her subject matter, but rather she manipulates the colours and shapes to bring the images to life.
Her current labour of love is a pair of elephants, an image from her mind’s eye. It’s part of a global effort to preserve the majestic African elephant. It will go up for auction in the fall, to help support Stop Poaching Now, a Los Angeles-based charity dedicated to stopping the illegal trade of threatened and endangered species; the illegal trade of animal products, and the over-exploitation of endangered species in general. They work with partners on the ground to protect and rehabilitate animal populations threatened by poaching, and to educate children globally about the dire consequences of this trade. Their mission is to “inspire a social movement and ensure the long-term survival of vulnerable species.”
The group emphasizes the negative environmental and economic impacts of these animals’ diminishing population sizes. They produce educational content for mass online consumption and seek to educate and influence global populations, dignitaries, and political leaders. For more, visit https://www.stoppoaching-now.org
Crimi’s piece will go to the highest bidder at a gala celebration in Hollywood this coming November.
Her love of elephants grew during a recent visit to a sanctuary in Thailand. After learning about the impacts of poaching, she felt she had to do something.
Her entwined elephants with trunks outstretched presents a positive image, one that includes the infinity symbol, in hopes the species will live forever.
She hopes she captured the beauty, energy and innocence of these amazing creatures.
Here in Canada, we’re far removed from the issue, but she hopes to get this message across through her art. She wants others to look at the charity and share in their efforts.
Art, she said, has so much power and it can relay so much information. Nicole’s art is totally expressive and her vast array of paintings have drawn international acclaim. From portraits and landscapes to still life and wildlife, Crimi’s work has one thing in common – unbridled feelings that reach out and touch the art lover.
The process for her is liberating, and she loves seeing people’s reaction to her paintings. She works out her feelings and pent-up emotions by letting the canvass and the paints lead the way.
She hopes to complete a few more pieces and have a solo exhibit by the end of 2019.
Crimi attended St. Thomas of Villanova College and just graduated from McMaster University in Hamilton. She’s currently looking into medical schools and plans to become a physician.
She loves people as much as she loves elephants. Her passion for reaching out with a message permeates her studies, volunteer work and her art.
Art, she stressed, is valuable in many ways. It’s something to be enjoyed; it spreads awareness; it teaches and inspires. It also helps the artist herself learn and grow.
Nicole is known for her iconic role as Kylie George (Regina George’s iconic younger sister) in Mean Girls). She became known for dancing to “girls gone wild” at just 7 years old. This year marks the movie’s 14th anniversary and still has quite the following.
For more on Crimi’s work and passion, visit nicolecrimiart on Instagram or Facebook.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Artist’s work speaks from the soul

A picture is worth much more than a thousand words. A painting reflects a depth of human emotion like nothing else. King artist Nicole Crimi lets her art speak for itself. And it does, loud and clear, with a kaleidoscope of colours that evoke thoughts and feelings. For the casual observer, it’s almost like witnessing creation itself.

Walker encourages teens who give back

The importance of volunteering hasn’t gone unnoticed. In fact, it’s celebrated. Marking the 10th Give Back Awards, this year’s winners donated almost 6,000 hours of community service in their four years of high school.

Schomberg resident receives librarian of the year award

Schomberg’s Sandra Kendall has received the CHLA/ABSC Canadian Hospital Librarian of the Year Award for going above and beyond. Kendall, director of library services at Sinai ...

Caregiving Matters is gem of a resource

Driven by heart, King-based Caregiving Matters has become a valuable resource for caregivers worldwide. Founder and chair Mary Bart said they created an ideal platform for their largely online service. Run by volunteers, the Kettleby organization doesn’t have to worry about bricks and mortal office space or salaries. They do what need to be done.

Journey to ground-breaking discovery a fascinating tale

A King couple’s journey from international communications to being on the verge of a medical breakthrough, has been a long, arduous one. A love of science, coupled with informing and helping the public, sparked their interest, and launched them on a fantastic voyage.

Dismissal of motion shows ‘one-sidedness’ of anti-SLAPP legislation, counsel says

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice dismissed a motion seeking to terminate a defamation lawsuit in a decision, that highlights the one-sidedness of anti-SLAPP (strategic lawsuit against public participation) legislation.

King rolls out the red carpet for film crews

King is becoming a sought after location for GTA area film crews. Its topography lends itself to almost any scenario. Recently, a Nobleton area honey farm was used for a scene of the TV drama Designated Survivor.

Tonkiel continues to spread her artistic wings

Butterflies are not only beautiful creatures, they are a measure of the health of an eco-system. This important pollinator plays a vital role in our world, despite its short lifespan. King artist Grazyna Tonkiel has had a love affair with butterflies for more than two decades. She celebrates their amazing form and colour through her vibrant art pencil and gold leaf creations.

Sculptor creates everlasting art

God’s greatest creations won’t last forever. Few things do. But a King artist hopes his bronze sculptures will stand the test of time. Their lifespans may rival that of the ancient wonders. Brett Davis is an old soul. The owner of Age of Bronze, Davis has been celebrating the human form by making public and commission-based bronze sculptures for more than three decades.

Reiki Master has the touch

Sue DelPlavignano feels deeply. So deeply in fact that she’s more than happy to share some secrets to living a well balanced life. The Reiki Master from King City offers a vast array of holistic services, at King West Chiropractic and Wellness Centre.

Commentary

What are we doing to preserve our ‘faith?’

Living vicariously through my eldest daughter’s exploits, I pondered faith and culture recently. Lexie just returned from a week-long volunteer mission trip to Guatemala. She likes to be fully immersed in the culture of every country she visits.

Is artificial intelligence all it’s cracked up to be?

Intelligence is defined as a capacity for learning, reasoning, understanding, and similar forms of mental activity; an aptitude in grasping truths, relationships, facts, meanings, etc. It’s a manifestation of a high mental capacity.

The ‘dash’ that represents our lives

When you read an obituary, it often mentions the person’s birth year and year of their death, separate by a small, seemingly insignificant dash. But this “dash” represents their life and all that it entailed. Not insignificant at all, but rather THE most significant of all.

We’re responsible for shaping our youth

In many ways, we are all teenagers. Some of us grow out of it, and others don’t. Priestley is quite right when he observes that teens are a product of their environment. We planted the seeds, nurtured them and let them grow.

Loss creates discussion and speculation

The loss of a longtime friend and colleague took many by surprise recently. When you lose a peer, you become a bit shaken. It’s a wake-up call, and reminds us all of our mortality. We all know that as mortal human beings, we will one day pass on, but we do everything we can to avoid this eventuality. Many don’t like talking about it, either.

Data leaks are the price of mega-technology

We’ve been enjoying the connectivity the Internet brings for almost 40 years now. Can you believe it? The World Wide Web was born in the 1980s, linking hypertext documents into an information system, accessible from any node on the network.

Some kids will never shoot for the stars

I was uplifted by some inspirational words by guests speakers at a Guiding banquet last week. Caledon regional councillor Annette Groves, and King’s own LCol (ret’d) Susan Beharriell, offered some encouragement to young women about overcoming obstacles and challenges, and really setting your sights as high as you can.

Canada’s ‘greenwash’ on reducing greenhouse gases

The government of Canada declared March 15 that it was going to dedicate $500 million to projects aimed at reducing greenhouse gases. Brilliant. The year is 2018. It is 30 years since the alarm was sounded in Toronto by the World Meteorological Society. In this case, better late than never doesn’t quite cut it.

Tapping into the psychic phenomenon

Our eyes may be the windows of our souls, but what if we could have the gift of clairvoyance? While the term “psychic” only came into common use in the late 1800s, humans have been quite interested in seers and fortune tellers. Science may scoff at such parapsychological phenomena, but that doesn’t mean it’s total bunk.

Keeping an eye on our children’s mental health

For many of us Boomers, we never thought much about mental health or mental illness. During my high school and college days, things were a bit simpler. Sure, we had stress and had to deal with the whole self-image, fitting in ordeals and general teen angst. Our parents weren’t much help either and there was a lack of information and research in this area.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open