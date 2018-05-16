Overdue extension to take four years?

May 16, 2018 · 0 Comments
I was very pleased to read in the May 10 edition of the Weekly Sentinel that the extension of the 427 to Major Mackenzie Drive is finally going to become a reality.
That pleasure soon turned to wonder and dismay as I read the completion date to be 2021. Four years to build 6.6 kilometers of highway? I have to think this is a part-time project using only the shovel used for the political ground-breaking and a pair of manual labourers.
Over 130 years ago, the Canadian Pacific Railway was completed between Montreal and Vancouver, through some of earth’s toughest geography, and they completed that in four years!
Four years for 6.6 km is a joke. If it really does take this long, let’s at least hope that when completed, it will not have to be resurfaced a short time after completion like the previous extension south of Highway 7 was.
Steve C Bradley
Schomberg
