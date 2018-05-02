Under-13 Avengers shoot to Ontario championship

May 2, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Jake Courtepatte
We the North.
The Under-13 York North Avengers rode a perfect 3-0 record to an Ontario Cup win in Milton last weekend, meeting a fellow York rival in the winner-take-all final on Sunday.
Opening the eight-team tournament in a high-scoring affair with Guelph on Friday, the Avengers rode a 58-57 win into a perfect 2-0 Saturday, knocking off the team from Kitchener-Waterloo 44-38 before beating the Grimsby Grizzlies 48-34.
That set up a meeting with the York South Silver Knights, the only other team to bring a perfect record into the final day.
“The Silver Knights were a tough opponent,” said coach Casey Emery, who added that around “90-per cent” of the York North team hailed from the region.
The Avengers got off to a hot start, putting up fourteen straight points to open the game thanks to seven-for-nine shooting on their field goal attempts.
From there, Emery said the Avengers “never looked back,” taking the game and the Ontario Championship by a score of 48-42.
The York North Basketball Association is a not-for-profit, volunteer program bringing basketball to over 1,000 players from the Aurora-Newmarket, King City, and East Gwillimbury areas.
