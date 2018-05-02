Township revamps rules prior to fall election

May 2, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
King Township will be enforcing some new rules governing the use of corporate resources during this year’s municipal election campaign.
Staff reviewed the existing policies that were updated for the 2010 election.
Staff noted the bulk of the policy remains unchanged, but certain parts were updated.
Sitting members of council are required to continue representing their constituents, but the use of Township facilities and resources are not to be used for campaign activity or the display of election material.
Councillors and all candidates can’t use facilities, equipment, supplies, services or other Township resources for election campaigning.
Staff are also banned from posting or distributing campaign material. Staff are also prohibited from working on a campaign or canvassing during working hours.
“Staff are expected to take extra care during an election period to ensure that they behave in a manner that residents, members of council and potential candidates for election see as impartial, fair, and unbiased.”
Corporate events that are regularly scheduled or take place annually, are not constrained by the policy.
