Letters

Government should respond to issue

April 25, 2018   ·   0 Comments

The following letter, to Premier Kathleen Wynne, was submitted to the Sentinel.

Your government has received requests from the Town of Georgina, the Lake Simcoe Regional Conservation Authority and countless members of the public. All are requesting that the Minister of Municipal Affairs issues a Zoning Order to prohibit the DG Group from building a residential development on the Paradise Beach-Island Grove Provincially Significant Wetland located on the shores of Lake Simcoe.
The Minister, the Hon. Bill Mauro, has simply refused to acknowledge these requests. The government’s actions are intolerable; it is prepared to allow a Provincially Significant Wetland to be destroyed due to an apparent misguided principle.
Can the government not put aside the political optics of this whole unfortunate affair and enforce its own Provincial Policy Statement concerning the protection of Ontario’s environment?
The Town of Georgina, the LSRCA and the DG Group itself were prepared to save the Paradise Beach-Island Grove PSW through a land swap that would have seen the development on other land that the DG Group owns. However, this other land has been designated Greenbelt and therefore housing is presently not permitted.
I commend the government’s creation of the Greenbelt. It is something of which it should be proud. I will, however, point out that its boundaries were arbitrarily formed and there is nothing beyond political expediency to prevent an adjusted designation and the resultant land swap.
Many years ago for some inexplicable reason the Paradise Beach-Island Grove PSW was incorporated into the future settlement area of the Town of Georgina. It went against all reason, even at that time, that a PSW was included. There is no reason that this cannot be corrected and the PSW designated according to the present day environmental guidelines that were initiated by your government.
Finally, the creation of the Greenbelt was a marvellous endeavour but in the grand scheme of things protecting a PSW trumps protecting a small area of land that has been designated Greenbelt. Because the government apparently does not want to set a precedent concerning land swaps involving the Greenbelt, it has allowed an ill-considered decision to prevail.
Sometimes the correct course of action is not black or white, it’s grey.

Mike Shackleford

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Caregiving Matters is gem of a resource

Driven by heart, King-based Caregiving Matters has become a valuable resource for caregivers worldwide. Founder and chair Mary Bart said they created an ideal platform for their largely online service. Run by volunteers, the Kettleby organization doesn’t have to worry about bricks and mortal office space or salaries. They do what need to be done.

Journey to ground-breaking discovery a fascinating tale

A King couple’s journey from international communications to being on the verge of a medical breakthrough, has been a long, arduous one. A love of science, coupled with informing and helping the public, sparked their interest, and launched them on a fantastic voyage.

Dismissal of motion shows ‘one-sidedness’ of anti-SLAPP legislation, counsel says

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice dismissed a motion seeking to terminate a defamation lawsuit in a decision, that highlights the one-sidedness of anti-SLAPP (strategic lawsuit against public participation) legislation.

King’s promotion is paying dividends

More people from far and wide are “experiencing King.” The Township’s website, marketing and Experience King branding are paying off and boosting local tourism.

ASK presents ‘Blues and Brews’ event April 28

A bizarre April ice storm forced Arts Society King (ASK) to postpone its is inaugural Blues and Brews event. It has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 28, at the King Heritage and Cultural Centre, featuring Larry Kurtz and the Lawbreakers.

King’s Scheinberg family makes major donation to Seneca

The Scheinberg family continues to make inroads in the King community. Rob Scheinberg and his wife, Danielle Eden, are founders of Dog Tales Rescue and Sanctuary near King City. They recently made a gift to Seneca College that will support equipment upgrades for the Veterinary Technician program, as well as the construction of Magna Hall.

Happy hiking in Happy Valley Forest

One of the largest remaining intact forests on the Oak Ridges Moraine, King’s Happy Valley Forest, is a hidden gem home to more than 110 ...

King rolls out the red carpet for film crews

King is becoming a sought after location for GTA area film crews. Its topography lends itself to almost any scenario. Recently, a Nobleton area honey farm was used for a scene of the TV drama Designated Survivor.

Tonkiel continues to spread her artistic wings

Butterflies are not only beautiful creatures, they are a measure of the health of an eco-system. This important pollinator plays a vital role in our world, despite its short lifespan. King artist Grazyna Tonkiel has had a love affair with butterflies for more than two decades. She celebrates their amazing form and colour through her vibrant art pencil and gold leaf creations.

Sculptor creates everlasting art

God’s greatest creations won’t last forever. Few things do. But a King artist hopes his bronze sculptures will stand the test of time. Their lifespans may rival that of the ancient wonders. Brett Davis is an old soul. The owner of Age of Bronze, Davis has been celebrating the human form by making public and commission-based bronze sculptures for more than three decades.

Commentary

We’re responsible for shaping our youth

In many ways, we are all teenagers. Some of us grow out of it, and others don’t. Priestley is quite right when he observes that teens are a product of their environment. We planted the seeds, nurtured them and let them grow.

Loss creates discussion and speculation

The loss of a longtime friend and colleague took many by surprise recently. When you lose a peer, you become a bit shaken. It’s a wake-up call, and reminds us all of our mortality. We all know that as mortal human beings, we will one day pass on, but we do everything we can to avoid this eventuality. Many don’t like talking about it, either.

Data leaks are the price of mega-technology

We’ve been enjoying the connectivity the Internet brings for almost 40 years now. Can you believe it? The World Wide Web was born in the 1980s, linking hypertext documents into an information system, accessible from any node on the network.

Some kids will never shoot for the stars

I was uplifted by some inspirational words by guests speakers at a Guiding banquet last week. Caledon regional councillor Annette Groves, and King’s own LCol (ret’d) Susan Beharriell, offered some encouragement to young women about overcoming obstacles and challenges, and really setting your sights as high as you can.

Canada’s ‘greenwash’ on reducing greenhouse gases

The government of Canada declared March 15 that it was going to dedicate $500 million to projects aimed at reducing greenhouse gases. Brilliant. The year is 2018. It is 30 years since the alarm was sounded in Toronto by the World Meteorological Society. In this case, better late than never doesn’t quite cut it.

Tapping into the psychic phenomenon

Our eyes may be the windows of our souls, but what if we could have the gift of clairvoyance? While the term “psychic” only came into common use in the late 1800s, humans have been quite interested in seers and fortune tellers. Science may scoff at such parapsychological phenomena, but that doesn’t mean it’s total bunk.

Keeping an eye on our children’s mental health

For many of us Boomers, we never thought much about mental health or mental illness. During my high school and college days, things were a bit simpler. Sure, we had stress and had to deal with the whole self-image, fitting in ordeals and general teen angst. Our parents weren’t much help either and there was a lack of information and research in this area.

Celebrating our spiritual, physical connections

Billions of human beings believe in a supreme being, a cosmic force or a higher level of existence. Some of the world’s most important documents protect and enshrine religious rights and practices.

A little reggae to warm our hearts at Rose Theatre

I don’t consider myself a rastafarian, but I do love a regular dose of Bob Marley. In my travels, and exposure to other cultures, I’ve come to appreciate the beauty of expression. Food and music of the Caribbean is to die for! Island music, in general, is so welcoming and fun, it becomes addictive.

Let’s make a habit of showing kindness to others

We all want our lives to mean something. Many people have amassed a long list of accomplishments, and a resume worth boasting about. Some are renowned philanthropists and others are at the top of their game in sports or entertainment. For us average folk, all we can do is try to live our lives well, be compassionate, raise decent kids and touch some hearts along the way.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open