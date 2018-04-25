Headline News

Bylaw enforcement ramps it up in 2018

April 25, 2018   ·   0 Comments


By Mark Pavilons

By monitoring trends and responding to complaints, King’s bylaw enforcement team is working diligently to clamp down on violators.
The adoption of an up-to-date bylaw, known as the Sign Bylaw, will help staff with enforcement.
The Township created two new email addresses to better monitor and manage incoming emails, and to avoid duplication of responses. The emails also direct parking inquiries, complaints, parking exemption requests to one location from all other bylaw matters.
“Clerk’s and bylaw enforcement staff remain committed to improving the Township’s regulatory framework to enhance the safety of residents and quality of life in the community, and will continue to investigate and propose updates or amendments to existing regulatory bylaws as deemed necessary. Enhancements and proposed future enhancements are based on staff observations in identifying challenges and offering solutions and assisting with implementation where necessary and/or possible,” staff noted.
Bylaw enforcement is expected in every community and residents depend on it. Staff pointed out that many cases do require time, attention and resources to resolve or gain compliance.
In 2017, Township staff received 787 complaints. Clean yards issues were the most common with 273 complaints or 35% of the total. Complaints in 2017 were up by 44 from 2016.
On average, the bylaw division handles 4-5 interactions with the public per day, regarding parking matters. The increase in these concerns relates to growth in King, on-street parking, winter restrictions and requests for parking exemptions.
Bylaw enforcement officers work with other departments such as public works, building and planning to enforce the rules.
The bylaw division also responds to animal and wildlife control (contracted out to Vaughan and TWC); licencing and permits and signage. Staff also carries out education and outreach.
Staff work during office hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., year round seven days a week, with four full-time officers.

         

