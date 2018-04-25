Nobleton park named in honour of Lions Club

April 25, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
The Nobleton sports park will be officially named “The Nobleton Lions Community Park.”
King councillors endorsed a staff recommendation calling for the new name of the Nobleton Sports Park.
Staff noted that the park has been part of the community for more than 40 years and has seen many expansions, additions and improvements along the way.
Through it all, the Nobleton Lions Club has been a strong supporter and contributor to the park. Most recently, the Lions gave $50,000 to the Township to support the construction of a new pavilion and playground equipment.
“More importantly, the Nobleton Lions Club has been strong supporters of the community through their events, programs, outreach, fundraising and exceptional volunteerism,” staff noted.
The Lions’ motto of “We Serve” is a pledge they have been fulfilling for more than 55 years in the area.
Their tireless efforts and support to the community, along with their financial support, warrants renaming the park.
The renaming of the park is in line with King’s Sustainability Plan, and the value placed on a strong volunteer base. It also highlights the continued partnership between the club and the Township, to continue to improve the village of Nobleton through different avenues and encouraging community engagement through the provision of social gathering places.
