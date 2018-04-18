Witnesses sought following illegal dumping incidents

April 18, 2018 · 0 Comments
York Regional Police is appealing for witnesses after several chemical containers with potentially hazardous material were illegally dumped in King Township and Richmond Hill.
Police report that on Sunday, April 8, officers responded to a report of illegal dumping at Humber Trail and Mill Road in the Township of King. Officers trained in handling hazardous materials found in clandestine labs, along with other emergency services, found 16 garbage bags, 100, 20-litre orange pails and approximately 15, 50-gallon blue chemical drums had been illegally dumped in the area.
On Thursday, April 12, officers attended an area near a construction site at Leslie Street and Elgin Mills Road for a report of illegal dumping of chemical containers. Approximately 20, 50-gallon chemical drums were located.
The Ministry of the Environment attended that scene to assess the area and facilitate the cleanup.
Police said the two sites do not appear to be related at this time. The material in both incidents is believed to have been found within 24 hours of being dumped. All potentially hazardous material was safely removed and it was determined there was no concern for public safety. The materials found are commonly associated to the manufacturing of illegal drugs.
Police are encouraging anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in those locations to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Guns, Gangs & Drug Enforcement Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7817 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com
