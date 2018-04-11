Commentary

Data leaks are the price of mega-technology

April 11, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Mark Pavilons

We’ve been enjoying the connectivity the Internet brings for almost 40 years now. Can you believe it?
The World Wide Web was born in the 1980s, linking hypertext documents into an information system, accessible from any node on the network.
Since the mid-1990s, the Internet has been nothing short of revolutionary and has impacted almost every aspect of our society today. From instant communication by email, text messaging, Facetime, and all sorts of social networks, we are all connected like one giant brain.
I can’t help but think of Dr. Frankenstein and his monster. Let’s build something truly remarkable and groundbreaking and see where it takes us!
Previous “revolutions” required labour, protests and big business. Today, it’s a matter of turning on your smart phone or opening your laptop!
Jumping on the Internet is like taking a drink from a fire hydrant. Today, we are so interconnected and dependent on our electronic gadgets that it appears nothing is private anymore.
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg apologized for a recent data leak that affected some 620,000 Canadians. The company estimates 622,161 users in Canada had their data improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica through apps used by themselves or their friends, all for political purposes.
Overall, Facebook has indicated that 87 million of its users worldwide were affected, with nearly 82 per cent of them in the United States.
Lately, such “breaches” are not uncommon. From banks to retailers to online stores, personal information dribbles out.
What did we all expect would happen when we created such a “monster?”
The power and reach of the Internet and the smart devices today are way beyond our control. They’re almost too smart for our own good.
Yet we embrace them, coddle them and impress our friends and colleagues with the power in our own hands.
How many of us actually understand how any of it works? Can you tell me just how data is transmitted, accepted, diverted and logged? We pay a bill or order an Uber by a single push of a button. It’s easy. But a gazillion calculations send millions of bits of information per second across the globe.
In this data stream is perhaps everything about us – our shopping and spending habits, our bank balances, how much we owe on our credit cards and what movies we watch. It also details our favourite take-out restaurants, clothing styles and even our shoe size.
With all this data whizzing around the planet, did it ever occur to anyone that “glitches” are bound to occur? Don’t we think that the more we use and rely on our devices to do everything for us, there’s bound to be a few hurdles and “leaks?”
My iPhone knows when I’m driving and disables alerts and notification messages while I’m behind the wheel. It shares my location with others. It tells me the weather and let’s me know when my Amazon order has arrived at my doorstep. It even monitors my health!
That’s progress. And that’s really cool.
We shouldn’t be shocked, surprised or even upset when our personal information is shared with millions of others.
I think there’s a bit of ego and self-importance at work here. I couldn’t care less if the entire world knew my favourite brand of jockey shorts or what shampoo I use. It wouldn’t bother me one iota if my hundreds of Facebook friends or Linkedin contacts knew what I had for dinner last night.
It’s kind of funny because some people don’t mind sharing intimate details of their love life on Facebook, but don’t want other people to know what toppings they like on their pizza!
I would urge people not to be naive. In 2018, if we have such “intelligence” floating around, can you imagine what we’ll see in another 10 or 20 years?
With all of this, one has to consider whether we’re the leaders, or whether we’re being led. It’s a bit of both, I think, but ultimately the consuming public may as well have bull rings in their noses.
We will literally “sign up” for anything that makes our lives easier. We will eagerly “log on” and “get” any app we may find useful. We’ll “share” everything and each time we snap a “selfie” we’re telling the world where we are and what we’re doing.
According to John Perry Barlow: “The Internet is the most liberating tool for humanity ever invented, and also the best for surveillance. It’s not one or the other. It’s both.”
He’s right of course.
Never before in our history has it been so easy to “spy” on one another – our neighbours, co-workers, friends and family. We’re not talking CIA or Homeland Security here, just one nifty hand-held gizmo.
Just think. Our mortgage or bank loan, containing almost every detail about us, is sent electronically over the mystical airwaves. It gets snatched and delivered. The danger is, if it’s intercepted, this one document contains more personal information than we care to share.
Technology will continue to improve and the powers that be will one day seize the opportunity to spy on all of its citizens. I have no doubt our entire lives are either recorded or downloaded somewhere today.
And so I leave you with these words:
“The Internet gave us access to everything; but it also gave everything access to us.”
– James Veitch

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

King’s Scheinberg family makes major donation to Seneca

The Scheinberg family continues to make inroads in the King community. Rob Scheinberg and his wife, Danielle Eden, are founders of Dog Tales Rescue and Sanctuary near King City. They recently made a gift to Seneca College that will support equipment upgrades for the Veterinary Technician program, as well as the construction of Magna Hall.

Happy hiking in Happy Valley Forest

One of the largest remaining intact forests on the Oak Ridges Moraine, King’s Happy Valley Forest, is a hidden gem home to more than 110 ...

King rolls out the red carpet for film crews

King is becoming a sought after location for GTA area film crews. Its topography lends itself to almost any scenario. Recently, a Nobleton area honey farm was used for a scene of the TV drama Designated Survivor.

Tonkiel continues to spread her artistic wings

Butterflies are not only beautiful creatures, they are a measure of the health of an eco-system. This important pollinator plays a vital role in our world, despite its short lifespan. King artist Grazyna Tonkiel has had a love affair with butterflies for more than two decades. She celebrates their amazing form and colour through her vibrant art pencil and gold leaf creations.

Sculptor creates everlasting art

God’s greatest creations won’t last forever. Few things do. But a King artist hopes his bronze sculptures will stand the test of time. Their lifespans may rival that of the ancient wonders. Brett Davis is an old soul. The owner of Age of Bronze, Davis has been celebrating the human form by making public and commission-based bronze sculptures for more than three decades.

Heart-felt support during February campaign

The “month of kindness” was a huge success for the “We Believe in Abby” team. The group partnered with four local cafes – Sugar and Spice, Layered, The Roost and Sweet Bottoms. The shops had hosted pay it forward boards that quickly became full of cards of people purchasing coffees and treats for people in their community.

Reiki Master has the touch

Sue DelPlavignano feels deeply. So deeply in fact that she’s more than happy to share some secrets to living a well balanced life. The Reiki Master from King City offers a vast array of holistic services, at King West Chiropractic and Wellness Centre.

Partnership advances revolutionary treatment

The efforts of a King company to improve the lives of millions has received a solid boost through a unique partnership with an American health care provider. Sensus Healthcare and BirchBioMed have entered into a collaboration to take scar treatment to the next level.

Len Mizzoni’s music stretches across genres, generations

Len Mizzoni has a lot to say, and he’s imparting his wisdom through a cornucopia of original music. The King resident and business owner believes it’s never too late to follow your dreams. He’s no late bloomer by any means. Mizzoni has simply reignited the spark that’s always been a part of his life. He’s just more mature.

King Christian School marks its 75th

From one teacher and 19 students, to a staff of 19 responsible for the education of 130 students in a new facility, King Christian School ...

Commentary

Data leaks are the price of mega-technology

We’ve been enjoying the connectivity the Internet brings for almost 40 years now. Can you believe it? The World Wide Web was born in the 1980s, linking hypertext documents into an information system, accessible from any node on the network.

Some kids will never shoot for the stars

I was uplifted by some inspirational words by guests speakers at a Guiding banquet last week. Caledon regional councillor Annette Groves, and King’s own LCol (ret’d) Susan Beharriell, offered some encouragement to young women about overcoming obstacles and challenges, and really setting your sights as high as you can.

Canada’s ‘greenwash’ on reducing greenhouse gases

The government of Canada declared March 15 that it was going to dedicate $500 million to projects aimed at reducing greenhouse gases. Brilliant. The year is 2018. It is 30 years since the alarm was sounded in Toronto by the World Meteorological Society. In this case, better late than never doesn’t quite cut it.

Tapping into the psychic phenomenon

Our eyes may be the windows of our souls, but what if we could have the gift of clairvoyance? While the term “psychic” only came into common use in the late 1800s, humans have been quite interested in seers and fortune tellers. Science may scoff at such parapsychological phenomena, but that doesn’t mean it’s total bunk.

Keeping an eye on our children’s mental health

For many of us Boomers, we never thought much about mental health or mental illness. During my high school and college days, things were a bit simpler. Sure, we had stress and had to deal with the whole self-image, fitting in ordeals and general teen angst. Our parents weren’t much help either and there was a lack of information and research in this area.

Celebrating our spiritual, physical connections

Billions of human beings believe in a supreme being, a cosmic force or a higher level of existence. Some of the world’s most important documents protect and enshrine religious rights and practices.

A little reggae to warm our hearts at Rose Theatre

I don’t consider myself a rastafarian, but I do love a regular dose of Bob Marley. In my travels, and exposure to other cultures, I’ve come to appreciate the beauty of expression. Food and music of the Caribbean is to die for! Island music, in general, is so welcoming and fun, it becomes addictive.

Let’s make a habit of showing kindness to others

We all want our lives to mean something. Many people have amassed a long list of accomplishments, and a resume worth boasting about. Some are renowned philanthropists and others are at the top of their game in sports or entertainment. For us average folk, all we can do is try to live our lives well, be compassionate, raise decent kids and touch some hearts along the way.

The fire of love needs to be constantly stoked

Love is the predominant theme of the human condition. It’s what makes us humans unique in the universe. Love may be all we really need, but some sweets now and then are pretty good, too.

A better me through self-hypnosis

How many psychiatrists does it take to change a light bulb? Only one, but the bulb has to really want to change! Joking aside, if you think about this, it’s a fundamental truth about human nature and yes, change. We all have the power, determination, strength and intelligence to strive, achieve and work towards our goals. Sure, some are harder than others, and some may seem impossible.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open