Have your say on improved parking in villages

April 11, 2018 · 0 Comments
A Core Areas Parking Study was launched in order to better understand existing parking challenges in the village cores of King City, Nobleton and Schomberg and look for solutions.
“Our village cores are a vital part of the local economy, offering residents the opportunity to shop locally,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini. “We want to better understand the parking situation and come up with solutions to help the village cores thrive and businesses prosper. That’s why we need feedback from residents and businesses. We’ve made providing this information easy with a short survey and an easy-to-use map.”
By visiting caparkingstudy.king.ca, people can take a short survey and pin comments on a crowdsourcing map.
Parking supply and demand surveys were also conducted in March.
Public information centres will be held in King City, Nobleton and Schomberg in early June.
For more information, please email caparkingstudy@king.ca.
