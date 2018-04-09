Caledon Citizen editor Bill Rea passes away

April 9, 2018 · 0 Comments
It is with great shock and sadness that we report that Bill Rea, long-time editor of the Caledon Citizen, has passed away. Rea passed away early Sunday morning at his home in Caledon. Bill was not only a familiar face in Caledon, but a dedicated newsman. The community and the Caledon Citizen, will not be the same without him. Rea also served the Sentinel, covering the “big pipe” issue in King. He leaves behind his loving wife Beth. Arrangements are being made through Egan Funeral Home, Bolton.
