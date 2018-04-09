Headline News

Caledon Citizen editor Bill Rea passes away

April 9, 2018   ·   0 Comments

It is with great shock and sadness that we report that Bill Rea, long-time editor of the Caledon Citizen, has passed away. Rea passed away early Sunday morning at his home in Caledon. Bill was not only a familiar face in Caledon, but a dedicated newsman. The community and the Caledon Citizen, will not be the same without him. Rea also served the Sentinel, covering the “big pipe” issue in King. He leaves behind his loving wife Beth. Arrangements are being made through Egan Funeral Home, Bolton.

         

Community News

King rolls out the red carpet for film crews

King is becoming a sought after location for GTA area film crews. Its topography lends itself to almost any scenario. Recently, a Nobleton area honey farm was used for a scene of the TV drama Designated Survivor.

Tonkiel continues to spread her artistic wings

Butterflies are not only beautiful creatures, they are a measure of the health of an eco-system. This important pollinator plays a vital role in our world, despite its short lifespan. King artist Grazyna Tonkiel has had a love affair with butterflies for more than two decades. She celebrates their amazing form and colour through her vibrant art pencil and gold leaf creations.

Pop Cherry electrifies rock fans, new and old

Neil Young predicted that rock and roll will never die. And Elvis said if you really feel rock and roll music, you can’t help but move to it. Thanks to passionate performers like Toronto’s Pop Cherry, classic rock is burning bright with fans.

Sculptor creates everlasting art

God’s greatest creations won’t last forever. Few things do. But a King artist hopes his bronze sculptures will stand the test of time. Their lifespans may rival that of the ancient wonders. Brett Davis is an old soul. The owner of Age of Bronze, Davis has been celebrating the human form by making public and commission-based bronze sculptures for more than three decades.

Heart-felt support during February campaign

The “month of kindness” was a huge success for the “We Believe in Abby” team. The group partnered with four local cafes – Sugar and Spice, Layered, The Roost and Sweet Bottoms. The shops had hosted pay it forward boards that quickly became full of cards of people purchasing coffees and treats for people in their community.

Reiki Master has the touch

Sue DelPlavignano feels deeply. So deeply in fact that she’s more than happy to share some secrets to living a well balanced life. The Reiki Master from King City offers a vast array of holistic services, at King West Chiropractic and Wellness Centre.

Partnership advances revolutionary treatment

The efforts of a King company to improve the lives of millions has received a solid boost through a unique partnership with an American health care provider. Sensus Healthcare and BirchBioMed have entered into a collaboration to take scar treatment to the next level.

Len Mizzoni’s music stretches across genres, generations

Len Mizzoni has a lot to say, and he’s imparting his wisdom through a cornucopia of original music. The King resident and business owner believes it’s never too late to follow your dreams. He’s no late bloomer by any means. Mizzoni has simply reignited the spark that’s always been a part of his life. He’s just more mature.

King Christian School marks its 75th

From one teacher and 19 students, to a staff of 19 responsible for the education of 130 students in a new facility, King Christian School ...

Local beekeeper notes Liberal reversal on pesticides

A King beekeeper is disappointed with some double-talk at the federal level. While the Liberal Party of Canada called for a moratorium on the sale and use of neonicotinoid pesticides, Health Canada has put the brakes on any action, pending more studies.

Commentary

Some kids will never shoot for the stars

I was uplifted by some inspirational words by guests speakers at a Guiding banquet last week. Caledon regional councillor Annette Groves, and King’s own LCol (ret’d) Susan Beharriell, offered some encouragement to young women about overcoming obstacles and challenges, and really setting your sights as high as you can.

Canada’s ‘greenwash’ on reducing greenhouse gases

The government of Canada declared March 15 that it was going to dedicate $500 million to projects aimed at reducing greenhouse gases. Brilliant. The year is 2018. It is 30 years since the alarm was sounded in Toronto by the World Meteorological Society. In this case, better late than never doesn’t quite cut it.

Tapping into the psychic phenomenon

Our eyes may be the windows of our souls, but what if we could have the gift of clairvoyance? While the term “psychic” only came into common use in the late 1800s, humans have been quite interested in seers and fortune tellers. Science may scoff at such parapsychological phenomena, but that doesn’t mean it’s total bunk.

Keeping an eye on our children’s mental health

For many of us Boomers, we never thought much about mental health or mental illness. During my high school and college days, things were a bit simpler. Sure, we had stress and had to deal with the whole self-image, fitting in ordeals and general teen angst. Our parents weren’t much help either and there was a lack of information and research in this area.

Celebrating our spiritual, physical connections

Billions of human beings believe in a supreme being, a cosmic force or a higher level of existence. Some of the world’s most important documents protect and enshrine religious rights and practices.

A little reggae to warm our hearts at Rose Theatre

I don’t consider myself a rastafarian, but I do love a regular dose of Bob Marley. In my travels, and exposure to other cultures, I’ve come to appreciate the beauty of expression. Food and music of the Caribbean is to die for! Island music, in general, is so welcoming and fun, it becomes addictive.

Let’s make a habit of showing kindness to others

We all want our lives to mean something. Many people have amassed a long list of accomplishments, and a resume worth boasting about. Some are renowned philanthropists and others are at the top of their game in sports or entertainment. For us average folk, all we can do is try to live our lives well, be compassionate, raise decent kids and touch some hearts along the way.

The fire of love needs to be constantly stoked

Love is the predominant theme of the human condition. It’s what makes us humans unique in the universe. Love may be all we really need, but some sweets now and then are pretty good, too.

A better me through self-hypnosis

How many psychiatrists does it take to change a light bulb? Only one, but the bulb has to really want to change! Joking aside, if you think about this, it’s a fundamental truth about human nature and yes, change. We all have the power, determination, strength and intelligence to strive, achieve and work towards our goals. Sure, some are harder than others, and some may seem impossible.

Electronic distractions may be our undoing

The world is filled with distractions. In fact, anything can become one if we let it. The problem is, our “distractions” are becoming the norm, and we’re almost addicted to them, much to the detriment of our lives.

Letters to the Editor

