King City brings home silver in OFSAA hockey finals

April 4, 2018 · 0 Comments
The KCSS boys varsity hockey team earned a silver medal at the A/AA OFSAA Championship in Collingwood.
Photo courtesy of Brad Matwijec
By Jake Courtepatte
It was a banner year for the King City Secondary School Lions, who picked up a silver medal at last week’s A/AA boys OFSAA hockey championships.
Over 500 players and coaches descended on Collingwood, Thornbury, and Stayner to battle it out for provincial supremacy, the Lions entering the third seed after one of their most successful seasons ever on the ice.
King City finished second overall in their pool, outscoring their opponents 20-7 en route to a 3-1-0 record, despite a close 4-3 loss to the pool-winning Holy Trinity.
That set up a date with St. Charles College of Sudbury in the quarterfinal, a match the Lions cruised through 4-1 to set up a date with the undefeated Jean Vanier CHS in the semis.
The hometown team was upset by the Lions by another score of 4-1, guaranteeing King City a spot in the afternoon’s championship game.
They met their match in Holy Trinity yet again, falling 7-3 to the Simcoe-based team to secure the silver medal.
For the York Region champs coached by Brad Watwijec, it will be a season to remember, capturing King City’s second-ever YRAA championship, and the first since the program was brought back just a few years ago.
King City took down St. Theresa of Lisieux in late February to capture the local crown, qualifying them for the provincial tournament.
Matwijec called the memorable season “the pride and joy of King City SS.”
