King rolls out the red carpet for film crews

April 4, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
King is becoming a sought after location for GTA area film crews. Its topography lends itself to almost any scenario.
Recently, a Nobleton area honey farm was used for a scene of the TV drama Designated Survivor.
Season 2 Episode 7 of the CBC TV series Workin’ Moms, was shot on location at the Kingbridge Centre, substituting for a Muskoka retreat.
Have you seen the TV Series Workin Mom’s? An entire episode was shot on location at the The Kingbridge Centre last fall and to me it portrays the resort as a Muskoka retreat. See link below to the entire episode. Episode entitled Retreat season 2. S2/E7
According to Jamie Smyth, King’s economic development officer, location managers are pleased with the Township’s straightforward permit process. Site managers love the “beautiful rolling hills of King and our towns and villages they can dress up as they like. We do have some desire-able outdoor/quiet locations … so close to Toronto is a plus.”
Smyth said crews working in King can be good for the economy, providing short-term injections of cash to businesses.
Clerks department staff work with location managers in getting the proper permits as required. The criteria is such that any filming requiring the use of a municipal or regional road (includes parking) requires a permit. The Township also issues permits on private property when special effects are required, as was the case with Designated Survivor.
Ontario has established itself as a prominent location for film and TV production. Ontario is the number one film and TV production centre in Canada and the third largest by volume in North America, behind California and New York.
Every $1 million of film and TV production in Ontario generates 21 full-time direct and associated jobs.
A report by the Canadian Media Producers Association says the 2016-2017 fiscal year was strong for Canada overall, with production volume in the country reaching an all-time high of $8.38 billion.
The year 2016 was a best-ever year for Ontario’s film and television production industry: it contributed $1.7 billion to the provincial economy (the sixth consecutive year the industry contributed more than $1 billion) and supported over 35,000 jobs. This is an increase of nearly 3,200 jobs compared to 2015. Television production accounted for $1.38 billion, or 81.5% of the total production figure
Award-winning film-maker Guillermo del Toro is a fan of the city. His Academy Award-winning The Shape of Water was filmed in Toronto and Hamilton. His TV series, The Strain, was also filmed in the city.
Other popular TV shows finding a home base in Toronto include The Detail, Designated Survivor, Ransom, Star Trek: Discovery, The Expanse, Killjoys, Schitt’s Creek, Private Eyes, Suits and The Handmaids Tale, to name a few.
You must be logged in to post a comment.