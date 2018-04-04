Alloro fundraising BBQ helps families

April 4, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Alloro Fine Foods in Nobleton wasted no time in helping their neighbours.
Donna Compagnone witnessed the devastating fire March 19 that destroyed one home and severely damaged another.
There were four people in the home at the time, they all made it out safely, with one person sustaining minor injuries.
The initial call reporting the fire came in just before 11:30 p.m. on Monday, March 19. Roughly 50 King Township firefighters and 11 vehicles responded to the fire.
The home at 96 Robinson Rd. was destroyed by the fire, along with at least two vehicles. The home to the immediate west sustained minor heat damage to some roof shingles.
The home to the immediate east sustained major damage to its roof and upper floor due to both the wind and its proximity to the home that was destroyed.
Compagnone, one of the neighbours, quickly organized a fundraising BBQ, held March 24. The event raised more than $5,000, which will be divided between the two families to help out during their time of transition.
The McKee Family expressed its heartfelt thanks to the neighbours on the street.
“They immediately offered us warm clothing and even a place to sleep that cold night, and they were always there with support and warm meals when we visited our property the days following,” said Michael McKee.
“We would also like to thank especially the first responders and the firefighters who battled the blaze tirelessly. They worked their hardest to save our house and possessions as best they could.
“Thank you to Alloro Fine Foods for organizing the fundraising barbecue and all of the supporting businesses and people who contributed.
“We are blessed by the fact everyone is safe.
“The house will be torn down and replaced, but the memories of the support of everyone will be forever remembered.”
