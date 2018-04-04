CHATS Walk for Wellness supports seniors

April 4, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
CHATS (Community & Home Assistance to Seniors) will be hosting its 9th annual Walk for Wellness, with a $25,000 goal to support the programs and services our senior community relies on to live independently. Activities for all ages, onsite masseuse, Tai Chi demonstration, Nordic pole walking sessions and more. Breakfast refreshments will be included as well as a great raffle and silent auction!
It takes place Saturday, April 7 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Aurora Family Leisure Complex (on the indoor track) 135 Industrial Pkwy N, Aurora.
The Walk for Wellness is in partnership with Activate Aurora, The City of Aurora, Club Aurora Fitness and the Aurora Seniors Association.
CHATS is a not-for-profit charitable organization that offers a full range of home care and community programs to support seniors living independently. There are two categories of beneficiaries. First, there are the seniors themselves. And second, there are the family members and/or friends who can consider CHATS as their back-up when they need a break. Programs include transportation, assistance for the transition from hospital to home, home safety assessments, meals on wheels, wellness programs and more.
King Councillor Debbie Schaefer is a strong supporter of the organization. She noted that within one week of announcing her intent to participate in the walk, donations exceeded her goal. But, it is not too late to contribute as the walk is on April 7. Go to debbieschaefer.ca to see the link to donate or visit https://www.canadahelps.org/me/6BQadqp
“On behalf of the seniors in York Region and Simcoe I want to thank all those who have contributed already,” she said.
You must be logged in to post a comment.