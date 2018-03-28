Headline News

Candidates support new Oak Ridges Moraine park

March 28, 2018   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

The plan to create the East Humber Headwaters Park, located within the Oak Ridges Moraine in King, comes as good news to everyone.
The area is bounded by the 15th Sideroad, King Road, Dufferin and Bathurst. The owners of some 208 hectares of land in this area are prepared to convey the King parcel to the Province, in exchange for lands in another municipality for development potential.
Both provincial candidates in King-Vaughan praise the idea.
Preserving our natural environment is a “moral duty on the current generation for future generations,” according to Progressive Conservative candidate Stephen Lecce. “I recognize the importance of not burdening the next generation with fiscal and environmental mismanagement and degradation. As a Progressive Conservative, I firmly believe that environmental protection and economic development are not mutually exclusive, but rather complementary in the interests of creating a growing economy, while concurrently safeguarding our environment.”
Lecce noted King is an example of preserving our natural heritage. “It’s a privilege, but also an enormous responsibility to live in the Oak Ridges Moraine, a vast protected landform. We all have to take responsible steps to preserve the Moraine and with it, the important ecological and hydrological function it serves for the whole of the Greater Toronto Area.
“The proposed East Humber Headwaters Park builds on the legacy of the Oak Ridges Moraine Conservation Plan. Brought into force by a former Progressive Conservative government in 2001, acting on our shared legacy of conservation, the plan preserves and protects water, plants, animals, agriculture, resources and a unique landscape from the Niagara Escarpment all the way to Rice Lake. As the Progressive Conservative candidate for King-Vaughan, I take great pride in my party’s legacy as a leader in conservation efforts here and across the province.”
This park will protect 500 acres of land, including crucial headwaters of the Humber River, which feed into Lake Ontario. In addition to the important work of protecting green space and the watershed, the park will be an enormous green space for our families, conservationists and outdoor enthusiasts.
“I am proud to stand with other local authorities who have endorsed this project, including the Toronto Region Conservation Authority, and the councils of King Township, York Region and the City of Toronto. But ultimately, the power to bring this park to life rests with the Province of Ontario. We need the Ontario Government to bring the lands into public ownership and provide the current landowner with equivalent lands outside the protected area as compensation.
“I am calling on the province to make the right decision to create the East Humber Headwaters Park – a legacy project that will enhance our environment for future generations.”
Liberal candidate Marilyn Iafrate, echoed those sentiments.
For the last three decades, Iafrate said she’s taken an active role and responsibility to protect environmentally sensitive lands in our community.
“I have been working with various agencies and individuals since 2017, helping and advocating in every way possible to see that this extremely environmentally sensitive site is safe from any potential future pressures as well as creating an opportunity for all residents to use and benefit from this natural wonder.”
This parcel of important land mass must remain in its purest form. We all know the true benefits of the Oak Ridges Moraine as it acts as a natural water purifier and recharging system that we all rely on.
“My past actions in protecting the environment are extensive, varied and proven. My love of the moraine and my passion to protect it started in the early 1990s as I fought along-side Vaughan CARES and King-Vaughan Environmental Coalition to stop a mega-dump from being built on the Oak Ridges Moraine. I continued this fight to close down the Keele Valley Landfill which was built on the Oak Ridges Moraine, the portion known as the Maple Spur.
“I am also on record with the Ontario Municipal Board as having opposed the reactivation of a sand and gravel pit on the Oak Ridges Moraine in north/east Vaughan. More recently, on a recorded vote at Vaughan City Hall, I opposed a developer’s request to change the designation of his lands, located in the Oak Ridges Moraine, to developable (settlement) lands.”
Iafrate vows that she will work with King Township, TRCA, local residents and the Provincial government to make this project a reality.
“Protecting our environment is the current government’s priority!”

         

Community News

Tonkiel continues to spread her artistic wings

Butterflies are not only beautiful creatures, they are a measure of the health of an eco-system. This important pollinator plays a vital role in our world, despite its short lifespan. King artist Grazyna Tonkiel has had a love affair with butterflies for more than two decades. She celebrates their amazing form and colour through her vibrant art pencil and gold leaf creations.

Pop Cherry electrifies rock fans, new and old

Neil Young predicted that rock and roll will never die. And Elvis said if you really feel rock and roll music, you can’t help but move to it. Thanks to passionate performers like Toronto’s Pop Cherry, classic rock is burning bright with fans.

Sculptor creates everlasting art

God’s greatest creations won’t last forever. Few things do. But a King artist hopes his bronze sculptures will stand the test of time. Their lifespans may rival that of the ancient wonders. Brett Davis is an old soul. The owner of Age of Bronze, Davis has been celebrating the human form by making public and commission-based bronze sculptures for more than three decades.

Heart-felt support during February campaign

The “month of kindness” was a huge success for the “We Believe in Abby” team. The group partnered with four local cafes – Sugar and Spice, Layered, The Roost and Sweet Bottoms. The shops had hosted pay it forward boards that quickly became full of cards of people purchasing coffees and treats for people in their community.

Reiki Master has the touch

Sue DelPlavignano feels deeply. So deeply in fact that she’s more than happy to share some secrets to living a well balanced life. The Reiki Master from King City offers a vast array of holistic services, at King West Chiropractic and Wellness Centre.

Partnership advances revolutionary treatment

The efforts of a King company to improve the lives of millions has received a solid boost through a unique partnership with an American health care provider. Sensus Healthcare and BirchBioMed have entered into a collaboration to take scar treatment to the next level.

Len Mizzoni’s music stretches across genres, generations

Len Mizzoni has a lot to say, and he’s imparting his wisdom through a cornucopia of original music. The King resident and business owner believes it’s never too late to follow your dreams. He’s no late bloomer by any means. Mizzoni has simply reignited the spark that’s always been a part of his life. He’s just more mature.

King Christian School marks its 75th

From one teacher and 19 students, to a staff of 19 responsible for the education of 130 students in a new facility, King Christian School ...

Local beekeeper notes Liberal reversal on pesticides

A King beekeeper is disappointed with some double-talk at the federal level. While the Liberal Party of Canada called for a moratorium on the sale and use of neonicotinoid pesticides, Health Canada has put the brakes on any action, pending more studies.

King woman celebrates ‘Heroic Humans’ in our midst

We all have the power to be “heroes.” Making a difference, and celebrating everyone’s inner hero is what Heroic Humans is all about. Created by King’s Dana Clark, Heroic Humans is a social impact movement that provides a gathering space for inspiration, celebration and empowerment.

Commentary

Canada’s ‘greenwash’ on reducing greenhouse gases

The government of Canada declared March 15 that it was going to dedicate $500 million to projects aimed at reducing greenhouse gases. Brilliant. The year is 2018. It is 30 years since the alarm was sounded in Toronto by the World Meteorological Society. In this case, better late than never doesn’t quite cut it.

Tapping into the psychic phenomenon

Our eyes may be the windows of our souls, but what if we could have the gift of clairvoyance? While the term “psychic” only came into common use in the late 1800s, humans have been quite interested in seers and fortune tellers. Science may scoff at such parapsychological phenomena, but that doesn’t mean it’s total bunk.

Keeping an eye on our children’s mental health

For many of us Boomers, we never thought much about mental health or mental illness. During my high school and college days, things were a bit simpler. Sure, we had stress and had to deal with the whole self-image, fitting in ordeals and general teen angst. Our parents weren’t much help either and there was a lack of information and research in this area.

Celebrating our spiritual, physical connections

Billions of human beings believe in a supreme being, a cosmic force or a higher level of existence. Some of the world’s most important documents protect and enshrine religious rights and practices.

A little reggae to warm our hearts at Rose Theatre

I don’t consider myself a rastafarian, but I do love a regular dose of Bob Marley. In my travels, and exposure to other cultures, I’ve come to appreciate the beauty of expression. Food and music of the Caribbean is to die for! Island music, in general, is so welcoming and fun, it becomes addictive.

Let’s make a habit of showing kindness to others

We all want our lives to mean something. Many people have amassed a long list of accomplishments, and a resume worth boasting about. Some are renowned philanthropists and others are at the top of their game in sports or entertainment. For us average folk, all we can do is try to live our lives well, be compassionate, raise decent kids and touch some hearts along the way.

The fire of love needs to be constantly stoked

Love is the predominant theme of the human condition. It’s what makes us humans unique in the universe. Love may be all we really need, but some sweets now and then are pretty good, too.

A better me through self-hypnosis

How many psychiatrists does it take to change a light bulb? Only one, but the bulb has to really want to change! Joking aside, if you think about this, it’s a fundamental truth about human nature and yes, change. We all have the power, determination, strength and intelligence to strive, achieve and work towards our goals. Sure, some are harder than others, and some may seem impossible.

Electronic distractions may be our undoing

The world is filled with distractions. In fact, anything can become one if we let it. The problem is, our “distractions” are becoming the norm, and we’re almost addicted to them, much to the detriment of our lives.

Intelligence is only one sign of ‘greatness’

Mark Pavilons “The true sign of intelligence is not knowledge, but imagination.” Albert Einstein “Intelligence is the ability to adapt to change.” Stephen Hawking Einstein ...

Letters to the Editor

