Fire destroys home in Nobleton, no major injuries

March 20, 2018
A home on Robinson Road in Nobleton was destroyed by a major fire on March 20. Although there were four people in the home at the time, they all made it out safely, with one person sustaining minor injuries.
The initial call reporting the fire came in just before 11:30 p.m. on Monday, March 19. Roughly 50 King Township firefighters and 11 vehicles responded to the fire.
The home at 96 Robinson Rd. was destroyed by the fire, along with at least two vehicles. The home to the immediate west sustained minor heat damage to some roof shingles.
The home to the immediate east sustained major damage to its roof and upper floor due to both the wind and its proximity to the home that was destroyed. King Township building officials will be working with engineers to determine whether or not that home can be salvaged.
There were no reported injuries from the occupants of either of those homes.
One King Township firefighter was taken to hospital for observation.
It took the better part of the night to douse the flames and firefighters were still pouring water on hot spots Tuesday morning.
Firefighters also worked hard to ensure the fire didn’t spread to other homes.
“There was quite a bit of flaming debris blowing around due to the wind,” said King Township Fire Chief Jim Wall.
Due to this around a dozen homes were evacuated. Firefighters will be inspecting other homes on Robinson to ensure none were damaged by the flaming debris.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Office of the Fire Marshal.
The initial damage estimate is $2 million.
