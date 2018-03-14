Sports

Juvenile Rebellion heading back to OMHA finals

March 14, 2018   ·   0 Comments

King’s Cameron Zinner scores in the first period of the Juvenile Rebellion’s 5-1 win over the New Hamburg Huskies at Trisan Centre on Friday.

By Jake Courtepatte

Spring hockey has become a yearly tradition for King’s Juvenile hockey squad.
Raising a banner into the rafters of Schomberg’s Trisan Centre every year since 2014, the Juvenile Rebellion will once again vie for the OMHA championship title, after eliminating the New Hamburg Huskies in five games.
After sweeping through their first round series with the Bradford Bulldogs and earning a 5-2 win in their opening match with the New Hamburg Huskies, the Rebellion were brought down to size with a tie and a loss in games two and three, essentially leaving both sides needing two wins to clinch the series.
A return to Trisan Centre for game four on Friday meant the Rebellion could take a stranglehold on the series at home. A pair of early power plays helped King open the scoring mid-way through the first, when Alessandro Paglia’s shot from the point squeaked through the Huskie goaltender’s pads.
More penalty trouble came New Hamburg’s way late in the frame, when King took advantage of a long five-on-three, as Cameron Zinner was in the right spot at the right time to bury the rebound from another Paglia point shot.
The game was put away for good when James Barber knocked one in off a scramble mid-way through the second period, a sizable lead they would hold onto in a 5-1 final.
Back in New Hamburg for game five the following night, King put the series to bed with a 5-3 win.
The 2017-18 championship will mark the fifth year in a row the Juvenile Rebellion/Red Wings have reached the final, having last taken the title in 2014-15.
The Rebellion will be in for a tough match up in the final series, faced with the Amherstburg Avalanche. Sweeping through Woolwich in their respective semi-final, the Avalanche have lost just one game in the post-season, all the way back in early February’s quarter-final.
The championship schedule is yet to be set.

         

