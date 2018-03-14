Pop Cherry electrifies rock fans, new and old

March 14, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Neil Young predicted that rock and roll will never die.
And Elvis said if you really feel rock and roll music, you can’t help but move to it.
Thanks to passionate performers like Toronto’s Pop Cherry, classic rock is burning bright with fans.
The renowned cover band will light up the intimate setting of Hogan’s Inn in King City for two upcoming shows on March 17 and April 7.
Band frontman Joey Varone is as excited about rock today as he was when he helped launch Pop Cherry in 1977.
The positive messages and heart-felt lyrics in classic tunes still resonate today. And audiences are getting it, and loving it.
Rock has come full circle, and more younger people are flocking to the shows and loving the genre. The youth of today haven’t experienced the high-powered concerts of groups like KISS or AC/DC, so when they see the energy of Pop Cherry on stage, they’re hooked. Varone said they’re also quite interested in the genre, often approaching him and asking questions.
He predicts there will be a rock and roll revival on the horizon.
Varone said while they cover all the classics, no two shows are alike. The band just does its own thing, and often they’ll just wing it.
The intimate setting at Hogan’s is like having rock’s greatest artists in your living room. For Varone, it’s amazing being that close to the fans.
Keeping up the pace of the high-energy performances demands maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The band members are constantly working on music and making their shows better and better.
Pop Cherry exudes an energy like no other. This band is influenced by all genres of music from rockers like the Doors, Beatles, Stones, to Motown and countless other great musical talents. They perform a phenomenal repertoire the rocks the house every time, leaving the audience wanting more.
Joining Varone (lead singer/harmonica) are Robert Chiappetta (guitar/backing vocals), James Green (guitar/backing vocals), Dave Bachelor (bass/backing vocals) and Andre Mendes (drums/backing vocals.
Their show will be like travelling through an audio version of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. You’ll hear covers by The Rolling Stones, The Doors, The Beatles, Aerosmith, INXS and The Cult, along with some original music.
Catch them at Hogan’s Inn in King City March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day) and again April 7, from 10 p.m. until closing. For more, call 905-833-5311.
