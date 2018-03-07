Commentary

Celebrating our spiritual, physical connections

March 7, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Mark Pavilons

“That is the exploration that awaits you! Not mapping stars and studying nebula, but charting the unknown possibilities of existence.”
– Leonard Nimoy

Billions of human beings believe in a supreme being, a cosmic force or a higher level of existence.
Some of the world’s most important documents protect and enshrine religious rights and practices.
There are some fundamental truths about our human existence. Since time began we’ve been searching for a “meaning,” thinking there must be a force at work in the universe, governing our lives. The very fact we question the meaning of life is so wonderfully human.
Is there a hidden meaning, fate or set of predetermined moves that we adhere to? Or do WE give meaning to life?
The meaning of life, is life. Maybe it’s all in the adventure itself.
There’s no doubt that life is a journey, and not just an ultimate goal or revelation. There are many things we can’t change, like the direction of the wind, or the rotation of our planet, but we can change how we steer our own ship.
Shakespeare once wrote that we may know who we are, but perhaps we don’t know what we’re capable of. That’s kind of like saying if opportunity doesn’t come knocking, build a door!
Maybe it’s not what lies ahead, or even our deep roots that matter. Maybe it’s all inside us.
Words, ideas and yes, love can change the world. There’s plenty of evidence to support this. Our whole human history is filled with stories of immense triumph, fortitude, accomplishments and deeds.
And along the way, God has often lent a hand.

“Just as a candle cannot burn without fire, men cannot live without a spiritual life.”
– Buddha

Our species has seen many “gods” over the millenia. We’ve moved from a multi-theistic to a largely mono-theistic belief system, looking up to the All Mighty.
Whether you’re Christian, Jewish or a child of Islam, God and His virtuous teachings are paramount.
Hinduism, the third largest religion in the world, emphasizes goals of human existence, such as ethics, passion, freedom and the cycle of rebirth.
In Buddism, our goal is to break the cycle of suffering and rebirth through reincarnation, by achieving ultimate wisdom, love and compassion.
If you examine all major religions, there is a common theme. It’s one of constant evolution to achieve personal growth, a sort of improvement on the original model.
Whether our dedication to these ideals brings us closer to Nirvana remains to be seen. But I truly believe that all human beings, regardless of their birthplace or religious practices, want to be good, decent souls.

“Faith helps many people make sense of the world around them. Faith gives them a spiritual connection to something larger.”
– David Harsanyi

We in the west celebrate our differences and revel in our cultural richness.
There’s a certain amount of “sameness,” and we all are much closer than you may think.
Aside from our spiritual side, all humans are all related. Scientists will tell you that everything – all forms of life and inorganic elements – originated from our sun. When our sun first shone, it sent out all kinds of life-giving debris, almost like seeds, to help spark life on our world. Everything, from your next door neighbour to the rocks in your garden, came from this star dust.
This is the cosmic connection that we all share.
Our DNA also confirms our earthly connection.
I get a kick out of those companies that offer a template of our genealogy based on our DNA.
We are all related, people! Early homo sapiens first emerged in Africa, and the Middle East is known as the cradle of civilization. If we all trace our “roots” back far enough, we’ll stretch right back to those early hominids.
Homo sapiens most likely developed in East Africa between 300,000 and 200,000 years ago. The “recent African origin” model proposes that all modern non-African populations are substantially descended from populations of homo sapiens that left Africa after that time.
The cradle of civilization was Mesopotamia, the area between the Tigris and Euphrates Rivers (in modern day Iraq). This is the first place where complex urban centers grew, dating back to roughly 3500 B.C.
Much of our beautiful human past grew out of Iran, Syria, and Turkey.
One of the most widespread civilizations, the Indus Valley civilization (2600 BC to 1900 BC), included northeast Afghanistan to Pakistan and northwest India.
Here’s the irony in all of this. Today, many in the west fear or even loathe Islam, yet all of our most impressive beginnings spawned from those regions. A lesson is human and religious history would do us all a world of good.
Whether you’re deeply relaxed in a Reiki session, or talking with a bronze sculptor, you will realize that we’re all spiritual beings. And we’re all linked, bonded and related by blood and minerals.
I think a little more thought should be given to our collective souls and our entwined species. The ultimate goal for our planet should be unity and unification. Nothing else is more important.
Only then can we move forward and really evolve.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Heart-felt support during February campaign

The “month of kindness” was a huge success for the “We Believe in Abby” team. The group partnered with four local cafes – Sugar and Spice, Layered, The Roost and Sweet Bottoms. The shops had hosted pay it forward boards that quickly became full of cards of people purchasing coffees and treats for people in their community.

Reiki Master has the touch

Sue DelPlavignano feels deeply. So deeply in fact that she’s more than happy to share some secrets to living a well balanced life. The Reiki Master from King City offers a vast array of holistic services, at King West Chiropractic and Wellness Centre.

Partnership advances revolutionary treatment

The efforts of a King company to improve the lives of millions has received a solid boost through a unique partnership with an American health care provider. Sensus Healthcare and BirchBioMed have entered into a collaboration to take scar treatment to the next level.

Len Mizzoni’s music stretches across genres, generations

Len Mizzoni has a lot to say, and he’s imparting his wisdom through a cornucopia of original music. The King resident and business owner believes it’s never too late to follow your dreams. He’s no late bloomer by any means. Mizzoni has simply reignited the spark that’s always been a part of his life. He’s just more mature.

King Christian School marks its 75th

From one teacher and 19 students, to a staff of 19 responsible for the education of 130 students in a new facility, King Christian School ...

Local beekeeper notes Liberal reversal on pesticides

A King beekeeper is disappointed with some double-talk at the federal level. While the Liberal Party of Canada called for a moratorium on the sale and use of neonicotinoid pesticides, Health Canada has put the brakes on any action, pending more studies.

King woman celebrates ‘Heroic Humans’ in our midst

We all have the power to be “heroes.” Making a difference, and celebrating everyone’s inner hero is what Heroic Humans is all about. Created by King’s Dana Clark, Heroic Humans is a social impact movement that provides a gathering space for inspiration, celebration and empowerment.

King entrepreneur offers innovative vacuum elevators

Technological innovations have a way of weaving their way into our living spaces. Never before has owning an elevator in your home been so easy, thanks to a Kingscross specialty home builder. Hard at Work Elevator is the GTA distributor of Pneumatic Vacuum Elevators (PVE), the most stunning plug-and-play home innovation. Powered by air, the PVE is the newest addition to any home, condo or cottage, upping the ante tremendously. It’s so simple, it’s amazing.

King Township is embracing green vehicles

In yet another testament to King’s green ideology, councillors and residents alike are embracing electric vehicles. King’s discerning motoring public is definitely seeing green when it comes to their preferred mode of transportation.

Pamper yourself with the ultimate in luxury air travel

Former U.S. Vice-President Al Gore once said that commercial airplane travel has a habit of making you look like your passport photo. On the flip-side, private jet travel is a way to make you look and feel like a million bucks. And given today’s fast-paced competitive world, it makes perfect business sense.

Commentary

Celebrating our spiritual, physical connections

Billions of human beings believe in a supreme being, a cosmic force or a higher level of existence. Some of the world’s most important documents protect and enshrine religious rights and practices.

A little reggae to warm our hearts at Rose Theatre

I don’t consider myself a rastafarian, but I do love a regular dose of Bob Marley. In my travels, and exposure to other cultures, I’ve come to appreciate the beauty of expression. Food and music of the Caribbean is to die for! Island music, in general, is so welcoming and fun, it becomes addictive.

Let’s make a habit of showing kindness to others

We all want our lives to mean something. Many people have amassed a long list of accomplishments, and a resume worth boasting about. Some are renowned philanthropists and others are at the top of their game in sports or entertainment. For us average folk, all we can do is try to live our lives well, be compassionate, raise decent kids and touch some hearts along the way.

The fire of love needs to be constantly stoked

Love is the predominant theme of the human condition. It’s what makes us humans unique in the universe. Love may be all we really need, but some sweets now and then are pretty good, too.

A better me through self-hypnosis

How many psychiatrists does it take to change a light bulb? Only one, but the bulb has to really want to change! Joking aside, if you think about this, it’s a fundamental truth about human nature and yes, change. We all have the power, determination, strength and intelligence to strive, achieve and work towards our goals. Sure, some are harder than others, and some may seem impossible.

Electronic distractions may be our undoing

The world is filled with distractions. In fact, anything can become one if we let it. The problem is, our “distractions” are becoming the norm, and we’re almost addicted to them, much to the detriment of our lives.

Intelligence is only one sign of ‘greatness’

Mark Pavilons “The true sign of intelligence is not knowledge, but imagination.” Albert Einstein “Intelligence is the ability to adapt to change.” Stephen Hawking Einstein ...

Past, present and future are all connected

Mark Pavilons If you have to look back, keep one foot on the gas! What I mean by that is remembering your past is important, ...

Understanding our wants and needs

Human beings are constantly torn between their wants and needs. We’re always trying to fill the voids, those hollow spaces in our hearts, minds and bodies.

Our inner character will stand the test of time

We all struggle, from time to time, with our purpose in life. We contemplate our role and our responsibilities. We stress over the little and the big things. Parents can offer our children some guidance and gems of wisdom. Of course, given the whirlwind changes in society over the past decade, some of our “wisdom” may be a tad out of date.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open