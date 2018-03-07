Cohesive approach to large-scale development near King City

March 7, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
An innovative approach to large-scale development is taking shape near King City.
King councillors received details of the King City North East Functional Servicing/Development Area Study (FSDAS), a comprehensive plan (template) to bring cohesiveness to a massive tract of land involving six property owners.
Township staff made a presentation, noting this isn’t a planning application per se, but rather an encompassing study to streamline the process, and encourage all landowners to cooperate in a joint submission. It’s an unprecedented opportunity to plan a community in unison; a sort of “planning without borders.”
The King City Community Plan requires an FSDAS to provide the foundation for the integration of development for this new “community area.”
Given the magnitude – just over 1,000 units which will be home to more than 3,000 residents – it is like planning a village.
The King City East Landowners Group (KCELG) consists of various property owners in the study area, who have come together.
“The completion of the FSDAS is effectively the first step towards the implementation of the residential development contemplated by OPA 89,” Township staff noted. “The FSDAS proposes a range of uses including residential of varying forms and lot sizes, parks, a school, environmental protection lands and stormwater management.”
The study area is the northeast quadrant of King City, north of the railway corridor, south of the 15th Sideroad, west of Dufferin. The KCELG controls roughly 86% of the 239-acre area.
Planner Gaspare Ritacca noted the FSDAS will form the foundation or template for all future applications, and outline how it will fit together. It will include everything from road patterns and walkways, to trails and a cycling path. He noted it’s still in the early stages and under view by various agencies.
At this point, staff has some concerns with those properties that back onto Dufferin. They would also like to see the percentage of townhouses increased throughout the area. There are some concerns about the total number of homes and the density proposed.
This area consists of eight properties, six owners, and 113 hectares of developable lands.
At this point, the overall plan consists of 897 detached homes, 47 townhouses and 77 condominiums. It also has a network of open spaces, a community park, two neighbourhood parks, and a site for a future elementary school. There are plans for a pedestrian and cycling trail and path network.
Staff noted the number of cul-de-sac roads should be minimized to enhance neighbourhood connectivity. There’s a need to redesign the development pattern, they said, to reduce double frontage properties.
The owners of a block of land at 13330 Dufferin are not part of the KCELG, but their lands must be included in the FSDAS.
Township staff will continue to encourage cooperation among these landowners.
Joan MacIntyre, representing the owner, said there is a renewed level of cooperation between her clients and the rest of the group, and they hope all issues will be resolved.
Staff reported that in general, the FSDAS provides “a significant amount of connectivity throughout the different sections of the study area. Overall, through a network of sidewalks, trails, and bike/multi use paths, the FSDAS proposes a high level of pedestrian connectivity.”
Resident Peter Iaboni said this parcel includes a large, environmentally sensitive area, and he’d like to see the number of units decreased.
Councillor Debbie Schaefer said she’d prefer to see more, smaller townhouse units, so the development offers something for everyone in terms of housing.
