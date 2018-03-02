Heart-felt support during February campaign

March 2, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
The “month of kindness” was a huge success for the “We Believe in Abby” team.
The group partnered with four local cafes – Sugar and Spice, Layered, The Roost and Sweet Bottoms. The shops had hosted pay it forward boards that quickly became full of cards of people purchasing coffees and treats for people in their community.
On Feb. 14, each location gave away 50 cookies to anyone that purchased a beverage that were donated by the cookie dutchess and Layered provided their own gluten free cookies.
There was a wonderful response from the community:
“With gratitude for the amazing butter tarts that were gifted to me from Becky and Abby Eveson (thank you!). I am paying it forward. No one deserves a treat more than Liz Morra, our very own Cookie Duchess, for all the beautiful, edible joy she has brought to our community!”
Each coupon to pay it forward and each cookie had a congenital heart defect fact on them.
Some general facts on CHD, from the Cardiac Kids website:
• Congenital Heart Defects are the most common birth defect.
• Each year, about 1 out of every 100 babies born has a heart defect.
• Over half of the affected babies born are at significant risk of dying without surgery to correct the defect.
• There are about 35 types of known congenital heart defects. A number of these occur in combination.
• Little is known about the cause of most congenital heart defects. There is no known prevention or cure for any of them.
• More than half of all babies born with CHD will require surgery in order to survive.
• 21% of children requiring cardiac surgery are under 1 month old and 40% of children requiring cardiac surgery are under 1 year old.
• Across Canada, there are an estimated 100,000 adults with CHD. At least half face the prospect of complications, multiple surgeries and/or premature or sudden death.
There are many adults and children affected by CHD. These are some of the children known of in the community and there are many more children and adults. This campaign was such a fun and successful way to spread awareness during this very special month.
Simon Wright, age 11. Diagnosed at 3 days old with Hypoplastic Right Heart Syndrome, Transposition of the Great Arteries, Tricuspid Atresia, Coacertation of the Aorta, Aortic Atresia. Three open heart surgeries to date, multiple caths and diagnostic tests (MRI, CT). Future interventions imminent but timing and degree unknown.
William Hendricks, born Sept. 25, 2010, suffers from Superior Sinus Venosus Defect (a type of Atrial Septal Defect). When William was 3, his parents noticed the left side of his chest protruding. His family doctor detected a strong heart murmur and ran a few tests. He was diagnosed with a rare congenital heart defect, Superior Sinus Venosus Defect, with severe right ventricular dilation. William’s heart is dilated but now functioning properly. He is monitored annually but he doesn’t let his heart condition get in the way of his active life.
Valentina Santarsia suffers from ASD (atrial septal defect), a type of congenital heart defect. It’s a “hole” in the wall (septum) that separates the top two chambers of the heart. This defect allows oxygen-rich blood to leak into the oxygen-poor blood chambers in the heart. ASD is a defect in the septum between the heart’s two upper chambers. In her case, the hole had successfully closed on its own with no complications or intervention.
